    Camavinga has already sent Modric to oblivion at Real Madrid!

    Eduardo Camavinga already has two matches to his name for Real Madrid. Two game ends, of course, but two game ends punctuated by a goal and an assist. The latter (for Rodrygo) arrived yesterday in Milan against Inter while the former Stade Rennais midfielder only entered in the 80th minute to replace Luka Modric (1-0).

    In Spain, this change from job to job has been very noticed. “Football are opportunities to be seized and Camavinga has shown a lot more in 10 minutes than Modric in 80”, Josep Pedrerol summed up last night on El Chiringuito.

    Invited to comment on the decisive entry of Camavinga, José Félix Diaz also praised him. “He is not a really defensive midfielder, he has more projection than that,” assured the journalist from As. Proof that the profile of the 18-year-old crack is already starting to talk.

    Barely arrived at Real Madrid this summer, former Stade Rennais midfielder Eduardo Camavinga (18) is already making a place for himself in the eyes of Carlo Ancelotti. To the point of making life difficult for Luka Modric.

    Bastien Aubert


    Amanda

