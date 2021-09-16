Camavinga signs a “wonder”, the Madrid press is cracking!

Zapping Eleven Mondial Top 10: players at the end of their contract in La Liga

After signing in the last days of the Mercato at Real Madrid, when the question of his personal future seemed to get bogged down, Eduardo Camavinga struck very hard from the start. This weekend, his first appearance ended with a goal against Celta Vigo a few minutes after his entry. And Camavinga gave the cover last night against Inter Milan by being decisive.

The wonder of Camavinga unlocked the match

His perfect one-two with Valverde and his delicious one-touch handover for Rodrygo caused the decisive shift to allow the Brazilian to find the loophole. And the Madrid press did not take long to ignite … “What a marvel of Camavinga in the goal of Rodrygo: this kid is a real player!” “, Headlines the daily Marca.

Same story for AS which evokes “the wonder of Camavinga for Rodrygo to reduce Milan to silence”. One thing is certain, Camavinga did not take long to put the observers in the pocket. Dream beginnings!

