Camille Cottin reveals her big moment of embarrassment during her meeting with Ridley Scott and Lady Gaga: “I failed”

Camille Cottin is playing Still water alongside Matt Damon. She will also be in the credits of a highly anticipated feature film, House of Gucci. In Day-to-day, she returned to her very embarrassing meeting with the cast of the film, in particular Ridley Scott and Lady Gaga.
Camille Cottin is playing at Still water, a film in which the star of the series Ten percent gives the reply to Matt Damon. A feature film that she had also come to present in Cannes, last July. But the American career of the actress is only just beginning. She will also be in the credits of the film House of Gucci directed by Ridley Scott (Alien) and which will count in its credits Lady Gaga, Adam Driver or Al Pacino. As she stated in Day-to-day, it is because she taught English that she can act so easily in big Hollywood productions. Despite her fluency in the language, Camille Cottin had an embarrassing little moment when she met the director of her new film and tried to imitate the Italian accent in English.
Camille Cottin was very “intimidated“when he met Ridley Scott
“When I got into rehearsal, I just met Ridley Scott, because I just ‘slapped’ him, so I never met him.“, she began her anecdote. “But I didn’t know Stefani (Germanotta aka Lady Gaga). So I arrive in a room to do a reading. There are Adam Driver, Ridley Scott and Stefani, Lady Gaga. I was a little intimidated “, she continued, immediately interrupted by Yann Barthès, amused that she calls the pop star by her first name. “Now I call him Stef, Stefou”, she reacted, before resuming the thread of her story. “I was a little intimidated entering this room. So we’re all four. And then I say: ‘I thought maybe I would do a little Italian accent, as I know … “. He tells me : ‘Hmm, well go ahead! Do’. I make two, three sentences. He tells me : ‘Hmmm no, don’t accentuate’ “, she finished recounting. “In any case, I was failed”, added the actress after trying in vain to reproduce this exercise on the set of TMC.
She did not retain any ties to Lady Gaga
The presenter wanted to know if his guest had retained links with Lady Gaga. “Stefou, listen, we don’t know what the future holds”, she replied with a smile. Before admitting: “No, I don’t have his 06”. On the other hand, Camille Cottin chose Shallow, his duet with Bradley Cooper, as guilty pleasure in the playlist as well as Crazy night Early evening. “The first is a friend. It’s Stefou”, joked the host.