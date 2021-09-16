Can French Skello become a super-platform for personnel management?

Two hours of work in the morning, three hours in the afternoon, a recovery to squeeze in to catch up with an evening shift, taking into account the crowds, disparate work contracts or even absences … For many professions , the management of staff schedules is a headache and generates its share of tensions, wasted time and errors. “There is a moment when the manager hits a wall because he cannot take into account all the parameters necessary to manage complex schedules optimally.“, explains Quitterie Mathelin-Moreaux.

In 2016, the entrepreneur therefore launched Skello, an automation software for personnel management, with two partners, Emmanuelle Fauchier-Magnan and Samy Amar. Two years later, 1,000 restaurateurs and hoteliers had adopted the product. Today, there are 7,000 and also extend into the retail and health sector, and even industry. A success that allows the Parisian startup to raise an additional 40 million euros from the Partech Growth fund and its historical investors XAnge and Aglaé Ventures.

From scheduling software to a global personnel management platform

Like Lydia, which started out as a peer-to-peer payments app and is slowly transforming into a financial services super-app, Skello is in the process of transforming itself from calendar planning software to a super-app. SaaS platform for personnel management in all sectors.

“At the start, we targeted the two sectors where the need was most obvious and which were the easiest to penetrate since they were under-digital: hotels and restaurants. But in the long term, our technology can be adapted to all sectors that manage complex schedules, and we also provide associated services such as our digital Timeclock badger or the processing of variable payroll elements with fifteen partner software, “says Quitterie Mathelin-Moreaux.

The startup also offers a mobile application that allows managers to communicate with their teams. Logically, Skello’s economic model is based on the point of sale: the startup markets three offers (basic, success, premium) as well as the badge maker, for an average basket of around 100 euros per month.

By developing associated services such as the Timeclock badger, which 62% of customers use, the startup is gradually expanding its HR toolbox. Because its added value comes from the processing of data. Last June, Skello launched the Smart Planner technology, which also takes into account the history of schedules to refine the management of future schedules. “We are the only ones to offer this experiential learning feature, thanks to the data collected“, indicates the business manager.

A scalable model, Europe in the sights

The great strength of Skello is its scalability, that is to say its ability to extend to sectors other than the hotel / restaurant industry, and to conquer new countries. Its Smart Planner technology, developed in-house, takes into account the local and contractual rules of each organization and each sector of activity, as well as the constraints related to workstations. In other words, “you can be operational in a new sector very quickly and very easily“, claims Quitterie Mathelin-Moreaux.





In fact, Skello has been hyper-growing since its inception. From 3 employees in 2016 at the time of its seed funding of 600,000 euros, the startup grew to 30 employees and 1,000 points of sale addressed when it raised 6 million euros in Series A in 2018. Three years later, the team has grown to 150 people and the solution equips 7,000 points of sale, mainly in France, but also in neighboring French-speaking countries, Switzerland and Belgium.

With the 40 million euros of its new funding round, Skello intends to recruit 350 more people and is now targeting 30,000 points of sale in two years. Both in France where there is still work to be done to conquer the market and stand out from the competition. But also in other European countries, starting with Spain and Germany, strategic markets “open in test” for two months. Within two years, where it will certainly be necessary to carry out a mega-fundraiser to drive the point home, Skello hopes to have established itself in Southern Europe (Spain, Italy, Portugal), as well as in continental Europe (Germany, Austria, Switzerland). And, why not, eventually, join the club of unicorns or even future European tech giants, in a sector, “HR tech” or “tech for human resources”, booming following the health crisis.