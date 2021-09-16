More

    can interference have an impact on the outcome of the environmentalist primary?

    THE CHEKING PROCESS – Personalities of the National Rally and rebellious activists intend to vote for Sandrine Rousseau. Can these attempts at entry change the outcome of the ballot?

    THE QUESTION. The primary organized by Europe-Ecologie Les Verts (EELV) arouses debate far beyond the environmental circle. While the environmental pole bringing together EELV, Génération.s, Génération écologie, Cap écologie and the Progressive Movement has only 20,000 members, 122,670 people have registered to vote in the primary, whose votes in the first round will take place from Thursday 16 to Sunday, September 19.

    For several weeks, some activists of France Insoumise have manifested themselves on social networks, meaning that they had registered to vote for Sandrine Rousseau, the most radical candidate with whom they dream of forming an alliance during the presidential campaign . On the other side of the political spectrum, the candidacy of the eco-feminist is also attractive, for other reasons. The former spokesperson for Génération identitaire Damien Rieu, for example, claimed to have registered to vote for her in order to show “the true face of ecology“. The same ambition for the deputy and spokesperson for the National Rally Sébastien Chenu who wishes to vote for Sandrine Rousseau in order to denounce a “pernicious system“.

    Can these registrations of activists or elected officials having no connection with environmentalists have an impact on the result of the primary environmentalist?

    CHECKS. In recent days, the management of EELV

