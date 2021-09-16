Cancellation of the “contract of the century”: “moderate disappointment” of the CGT

According to the union, only 500 jobs are currently occupied in activities linked to this contract, the loss of which will have “very moderate consequences”.





(illustration) (AFP / STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN)

While the government evokes a “blow in the back” after the cancellation of a gigantic contract for the supply of submarines to Australia, the CGT of Naval Group Cherbourg reported Thursday September 16 of a “disappointment moderate “, considering that” the risk was known “.

“It’s a moderate disappointment because we had moderate enthusiasm when signing the contract. The risk was known, “said Vincent Hurel, secretary general of the CGT Naval Group in Cherbourg.” We were waiting for the implementation. Everything was not going perfectly, “added the trade unionist, who said he was” disappointed but not surprised “.





“Very moderate consequences”



“The failure of this contract will have very moderate industrial consequences because it was not sufficiently advanced,” added Vincent Hurel. “We hope that this feedback will make our management think about a strategy on the sale of arms. ”

According to him, 500 jobs are currently occupied in activities related to this contract , as well as a “big hundred Australians”.

He said he hoped that Naval Group “refocuses on its activities of the French Navy” and “that we stop this capital construction on everything that can bring profit” .

Australia broke a gigantic contract with France on Wednesday for the delivery of conventional submarines.

France, which sees a contract of 90 billion Australian dollars (56 billion euros) escape its shipbuilding industry, immediately blasted a “regrettable decision” and “contrary to the letter and the spirit of cooperation which prevailed between France and Australia, “according to a joint statement from the Ministries of Defense and Foreign Affairs.