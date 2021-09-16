Cardano welcomes (finally) smart contracts – What future for ADA after the Alonzo update?

Cardano shows a grade – After an endless wait for those who have followed the Cardano project (ADA) since its launch in 2017, smart contracts are now integrated into this blockchain network. While the year 2020 had been centered on the implementation of staking (consensus by proof of stake), it is now the development of decentralized applications (dApps) that should be the hot topic of Cardano for the end of 2021. .

Cardano ready to compete with Ethereum?

A little before midnight, this Sunday September 12, the blockchain Cardano has undergone significant changes in its ecosystem. With the deployment of the update Alonzo, the project founded by Charles Hoskinson (also co-founder of Ethereum) begins to become fully operational.

Project Cardano Alonzo update countdown – Source: Wallet Deadalus

Cardano now supports the famous smart contracts popularized by the Ethereum network. This also means that the developers revolving around the project will be able to pass, on the Cardano mainnet, the firsts decentralized applications (dApps) which they previously had to develop under testnet.

Publication of Input Output – Source: Twitter

Is everything still to be built on Cardano?

Behind the good news, we must admit that the Ethereum network has a lot in advance when it comes to use cases and applications, while Cardano has yet to make the demonstration of its ecosystem.

The smart contracts brought by the Alonzo fork are allowed by the Plutus Application Framework (PAF), as stated on the IOHK website:

“By allowing Plutus scripts to be written and executed on the blockchain [de Cardano], we will have the backbone of a new decentralized application platform, enabling many use cases for dApps and decentralized finance (DeFi): from simple swap-type applications to decentralized exchange platforms (DEX ), through more complex calculation programs, such as oracles and stablecoins (…) ”

However, a few problems of put into practice point the tip of their nose for the first dApps of Cardano. As mentioned by Decrypt, for example, a first exchange application named Minswap closed soon after its launch because it had difficulty treat several transactions at a time.

Other DEXs would also have postponed their launch until solutions are found to avoid this transaction bottleneck. However, the volunteers to exploit this new functionality of Cardano do not miss, as we can see from the dApps projects table below.

List of future decentralized applications of Cardano – Source: IOHK

Among these applications, we had spotted the decentralized exchange of the AMM SundaeSwap type, which will have the originality of launching the issuance of its SUNDAE tokens with an ISO (initial stake pool offering). Will the differences between Caradano and Ethereum be sufficiently in favor of the challenger, for the ADA network to catch up on the blockchain queen of smart contracts?

