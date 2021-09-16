Cervara: “The world number 1 position is a legitimate objective for Daniil”

Daniil Medvedev has been enjoying it for a few days. The world number 2 is enjoying a well-deserved vacation after opening his Grand Slam record last Sunday at Flushing Meadows by clearly dominating Novak Djokovic (6-4, 6-4, 6-4). If he also took advantage of the victory and the unspeakable happiness that accompanied him, his coach Gilles Cervara is already thinking about the future. Anticipation is part of his job, as he told Tennis Majors in an interview released Thursday. Because this triumph, although outstanding, does not represent the culmination of the career of the Russian who intends to push his advantage.

So no question of being satisfied with this performance, however great it may be. “As after his first trophy on the ATP circuit, his first Masters 1000 success: it’s a step. This step has greater scope, of course. With a Grand Slam, you almost enter the Pantheon, even if it’s almost ridiculous compared to 20 Majors (absolute record co-held by Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, editor’s note). But we have constantly focused on performance. It’s a way of living, of thinking, which means that I will always be driven by the idea of ​​doing better, and therefore of winning the next tournament. (….) And when I see that Daniil can’t play the Playstation without going wild if he doesn’t win, I tell myself that it won’t change for him either.“, he confides.

Medvedev and Raducanu, unheard of since 1987

Work and obsession with progress, keys to future success

The work never stops, it is the key to meeting the requirements of the very high level that could be summed up in a simple alternative: the constant quest for improvement or the certainty of regression. It is by learning the lessons of the failure in the final of the Australian Open last February, in particular by modifying the mental approach of the event with the help of Francisca Dauzet (psychoanalyst and coach of the performance of the Russian), which Medvedev and his team prepared for Flushing Meadows’ triumph.

So what will the future look like for the Russian, especially in 2022? The quest for other Grand Slam titles and the place of world number 1 now seems to be a sort of logical continuation. “These are legitimate goals. But above all, I tell myself that it involves work and improving many things on a daily basis. The team has already started to think, because yes, he wins a Grand Slam, but we see a lot of things to improve. These things represent the concrete aspects to be deployed with a view to a potential future great result. To be number one and win other majors, you have to achieve concrete things, at work, every day. We will do them“, already assures his French coach.

Winning Roland from 2022? I say no

Among the improvements to be considered, adaptation to other surfaces of the game ranks first. If the tough holds no secrets for Medvedev, the clay and turf are more difficult for him to tame for the moment. At Wimbledon, he has never done better than the round of 16 reached this season, while at Roland Garros, he crossed a first important milestone by finally winning matches, which even pushed him to in quarters.

However, Cervara believes that it is on grass that the world number 2 could break through next season, to perhaps even win at the All England Club. “A possible victory from 2022 at Roland-Garros? I say no. At Wimbledon, I say yes. The problem is not tennis, the stake on this clay, in his case at 80%, lies in the approach. I have no guarantee yet that his problems in approaching the clay court are behind us“, he still considers.

To be convinced of this, it suffices to review the anthology of harsh criticisms addressed to ocher by Medvedev during the last spring. But he then proved it to Roland, the Russian learns quickly. Moreover, Cervara does not fear post-US Open decompression as was the case for Dominic Thiem, even if he says he is vigilant. The world number 2 dreams always bigger, and undoubtedly, he has the means.

