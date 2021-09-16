Cervara: “The world number 1 position is a legitimate objective for Daniil”

So no question of being satisfied with this performance, however great it may be. “As after his first trophy on the ATP circuit, his first Masters 1000 success: it’s a step. This step has greater scope, of course. With a Grand Slam, you almost enter the Pantheon, even if it’s almost ridiculous compared to 20 Majors (absolute record co-held by Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, editor’s note). But we have constantly focused on performance. It’s a way of living, of thinking, which means that I will always be driven by the idea of doing better, and therefore of winning the next tournament. (….) And when I see that Daniil can’t play the Playstation without going wild if he doesn’t win, I tell myself that it won’t change for him either.“, he confides.
Tennis
The long “toilet breaks” soon to be over? ATP would like to impose stricter rules
AN HOUR AGO
Medvedev and Raducanu, unheard of since 1987
Work and obsession with progress, keys to future success
Relentless or brilliant, the full panoply of the champion: Medvedev’s top 5
Winning Roland from 2022? I say no
Among the improvements to be considered, adaptation to other surfaces of the game ranks first. If the tough holds no secrets for Medvedev, the clay and turf are more difficult for him to tame for the moment. At Wimbledon, he has never done better than the round of 16 reached this season, while at Roland Garros, he crossed a first important milestone by finally winning matches, which even pushed him to in quarters.
However, Cervara believes that it is on grass that the world number 2 could break through next season, to perhaps even win at the All England Club. “A possible victory from 2022 at Roland-Garros? I say no. At Wimbledon, I say yes. The problem is not tennis, the stake on this clay, in his case at 80%, lies in the approach. I have no guarantee yet that his problems in approaching the clay court are behind us“, he still considers.
To be convinced of this, it suffices to review the anthology of harsh criticisms addressed to ocher by Medvedev during the last spring. But he then proved it to Roland, the Russian learns quickly. Moreover, Cervara does not fear post-US Open decompression as was the case for Dominic Thiem, even if he says he is vigilant. The world number 2 dreams always bigger, and undoubtedly, he has the means.
Tennis
What if the failure of a lifetime was bad for good for Djokovic?
17 HOURS AGO
Tennis
Murray will only have made a short trip to Rennes
19 HOURS AGO