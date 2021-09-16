Champions League: Ajax Amsterdam outclasses Sporting Portugal with a quadruple from Sébastien Haller

The former AJ Auxerre and West Ham striker then scored his second goal a few minutes later. Once again well served by the Brazilian Antony, elusive on his right lane, Haller quietly pushed the ball into the net (0-2, 9th). Ultra domineering, Ajax will have left nothing to Sporting in the first period, if not a crumb. A crumb that will have finally been enough for Paulinho the Portuguese striker who, well helped by a fault of the hand of the goalkeeper Remko Pasveer, gave hope to his family (33rd, 1-2).



