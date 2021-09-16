Champions League: Ajax Amsterdam outclasses Sporting Portugal with a quadruple from Sébastien Haller

Reigning Portuguese champion, Sporting has never really worried Ajax. It only took Sébastien Haller two short minutes to find the fault. The Ivorian international took advantage of the very good work of Noussair Mazraoui then of Antony and of a slightly naive Lisbon defense to open the scoring (0-1, 2nd). The first in a long series for him.
The former AJ Auxerre and West Ham striker then scored his second goal a few minutes later. Once again well served by the Brazilian Antony, elusive on his right lane, Haller quietly pushed the ball into the net (0-2, 9th). Ultra domineering, Ajax will have left nothing to Sporting in the first period, if not a crumb. A crumb that will have finally been enough for Paulinho the Portuguese striker who, well helped by a fault of the hand of the goalkeeper Remko Pasveer, gave hope to his family (33rd, 1-2).
Ajax never trembled
A reduction of the gap that will not disturb the game of Ajax who continued to unfold his football. It was also after a sublime collective action that Steven Berghuis easily adjusted Antonio Adán (1-3, 39th). Enough to arrive at the break very calmly. But the man of the evening was aptly named: Sébastien Haller.
For his first match of the Champions League, the giant of 1.90 m was surgical and left no chance to Adan, the Lisbon goalkeeper. He did not miss his two face-to-face in the second half (1-5, 51st, 63rd) and therefore scored a quadruple for his first match in the Champions League. Subsequently, the men of Erik Ten Hag quietly managed the meeting. Ajax are starting their competition in the best possible way.