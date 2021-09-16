Champions League: Sheriff Tiraspol surprises Chakhtior Donetsk

And in this meeting, it is the Moldovan club that got the best of the experienced Ukrainian club. Far from being disturbed by the stakes of this match, Sheriff Tiraspol immediately set foot on the ball and quickly found the loophole. On a well-conducted counterattack, the left side Cristiano filed a perfect cross for Adama Traoré. The former FC Metz striker took the ball from the penalty spot with a scissor and catapulted the leather in the goal of Andriy Pyatov who could have done better (16th).



