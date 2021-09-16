Champions League: Sheriff Tiraspol surprises Chakhtior Donetsk

It is in its Stadionul Sheriff stadium (barely 13,000 spectators), that the Sheriff Tiraspol hosted, for the first match in its history in the Champions League group stage, the Chakhtior Donetsk.
And in this meeting, it is the Moldovan club that got the best of the experienced Ukrainian club. Far from being disturbed by the stakes of this match, Sheriff Tiraspol immediately set foot on the ball and quickly found the loophole. On a well-conducted counterattack, the left side Cristiano filed a perfect cross for Adama Traoré. The former FC Metz striker took the ball from the penalty spot with a scissor and catapulted the leather in the goal of Andriy Pyatov who could have done better (16th).
An ideal start to the competition for Sheriff Tiraspol
In the second half, Chakhtior Donetsk showed a better face but never managed to come back against a well-established Moldovan defense. It is also the home team that will score again. Cristiano, the Brazilian left-back, once again dropped a nice ball for striker Momo Yansane. Just entered the game, the Guinean took the center with a powerful header (62nd).
The score has not changed despite the 21 corners obtained by the Chakthior. With this great victory, Sheriff FC begins his C1 adventure in the most beautiful way and will try to create the feat against Real Madrid on the next day of this group D.