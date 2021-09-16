Charlene of Monaco, the message to her sister-in-law Caroline moves everyone, the guerrilla war is over

Weakened in South Africa, the ancestral country of her adolescence where she considers herself a prisoner because of her health problems, Charlene of Monaco would have learned to appreciate her sister-in-law, Caroline of Monaco, with whom the relationship was however conflicting.

The first lady is delighted that her sister-in-law is taking such good care of Gabriella and Jacques, the heirs to the Monegasque throne.

Caroline of Monaco would have been a constant support for Gabriella victim of a fracture.

And Charlene of Monaco wanted to thank her for her concern with an affectionate post on Instagram. She had embellished her message with a big red heart, synonymous with passion, and an emoji, hands joined, synonymous with gratitude.

When he returns to the Rock at the end of October if his state of health allows it, a radical change should take place in his relationship with Princess Caroline.





This summer, the magazine Here was fueling tensions between the two princesses.

“It is Caroline who governs the Palace and she is angry: she believes that Charlene is endangering the principality”, reported the magazine people before resuming a revelation of Paris Match.

Prince Albert’s wife was freaked out by her sister-in-law.

“Her icy glances make Charlene shudder, as if, she will tell one day to a loved one, a small voice whispered to her what Caroline then seems to be thinking in a low voice:“ You will never make it… ” will never succeed… ”)”, it is indicated.

Similar articles