China claims to have fully vaccinated more than a billion people

Find here all of our live # COVID_19

: It’s hot, here is your news meal tray:

“He was responsible for the deaths of 2,000 to 3,000 civilians since 2013. ” The leader of the jihadist group Islamic State in the Great Sahara was killed by French forces. “His death is a decisive blow to Daesh’s command in the Sahel “, greeted the Minister of the Armed Forces, Florence Parly. All the reactions in our direct.

#INDEPENDENTThe criteria for accessing unemployment insurance for self-employed workers will be broadened, announces Emmanuel Macron. He is currently unveiling his plan for the self-employed from the Maison de la Mutualité.

Ultimately, it’s no. Australia will not buy the 12 submarines from France, as it had contracted to do. “It’s really a blow to the back”, annoys the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jean-Yves Le Drian. The CEO of Naval Group should visit the Cherbourg site during the day to discuss with the teams.

• “Some 3000” hospital staff have been suspended since the entry into force of the vaccination obligation for caregivers yesterday. Figure given this morning by the Minister of Health Olivier Véran. Follow our live.

: While France is struggling to reach for good the 50 million vaccinated, China claims this morning to have exceeded one billion inhabitants, or more than 70% of its population. The most populous country on the planet (1.4 billion inhabitants) had distributed a total of 2.16 billion vaccines as of September 15. It’s in our direct.

: Almost 50 million masks will be distributed to “7.5 million French” in a precarious situation from next month. Announcement this morning on Sud Radio by the Minister of Public Accounts, Olivier Dussopt. These masks, washable 50 times, concern beneficiaries of complementary solidarity health or state medical aid.

: The AP-HP is “rejoices” to reach “99% satisfaction of the vaccination obligation among its 100,000 agents, announces the Assistance publique-Hôpitaux de Paris this morning. To date, in total, 340 AP-HP agents have had to be suspended for the moment. No professional category is over-represented. “

These figures are still likely to change for several days, as and when service is taken and leave is returned, specifies the AP-HP.

: Vladimir Poutine at the heart of a cluster? “In my entourage (…), it is not one, not two, but several dozen people who have fallen ill with the coronavirus”, has just revealed the Russian president during a meeting by videoconference this morning. He’s gonna stay in isolation again “several days”.





: Not yet, @Vince. But if we have a few things, you’ll get them right here 🙂

: Hello, on these 3,000 suspension, do we know the geographical distribution? Are there areas where there are more of them than elsewhere? Thank you 🙂

: Good remark, @ Pascal55. These are 3,000 suspensions for a public of 2.7 million employees. Since we are talking about it, Olivier Véran also assured that“a large number of these suspensions are only temporary”, “many would have decided to be vaccinated, seeing that the obligation was a reality”.

: 3,000 suspensions on how many employees? Thank you

: You will take back a strong coffee and a little reminder of the news:

“It was enemy number 1. “ The leader of the jihadist group Islamic State in the Great Sahara was killed by French forces. “This is another major success in our fight against terrorist groups in the Sahel”, greeted the French president. All the reactions in our direct.

Ultimately, it’s no. Australia will not buy the 12 submarines from France, as it had contracted to do. “It’s really a blow to the back”, annoys the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jean-Yves Le Drian.

• “Some 3000” hospital staff have been suspended since the entry into force of the vaccination obligation for caregivers yesterday. Figure given this morning by the Minister of Health Olivier Véran. Follow our live.

Successful takeoff. Four American space tourists embarked on an incredible journey through zero gravity in a SpaceX spacecraft tonight. They must spend three days in orbit around the Earth without any professional astronaut on board. This is a historic first.

: These suspensions concern “mainly support service personnel, that is to say those working in laundries or in the food industry, said the minister on RTL. There are few white coats “.Olivier Véran also mentioned “a few dozen resignations”.Follow our live.

: The Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, announcement “some 3,000 suspensions” since the entry into force of the vaccination obligation for caregivers yesterday.