Citroën unveils a low-cost C3

The former PSA group, now drowned in Stellantis, had a problem: too much dependence on the European market. Before the merger with Fiat, the PSA firms were therefore given the mission to go and conquer the world. Citroën has been tasked with tackling emerging countries with a range of suitable products, starting with India, which is expected to become the third largest market in the world.

The development of a family (named C Cubed) of three models was initiated. Here is the first member, which uses the name C3. It is therefore a new version of the chevron city car, which will be followed by an SUV and a sedan. It will first be launched in India, where it has just been presented, then offered in Latin America.

But who says emerging countries says more economical products. Citroën, however, did not go into the field of super low-cost, like the Renault Kwid, also thought initially for India with a broken price. This C3 was designed to offer a good price / performance ratio in the heart of the target markets. Which means it can’t be as expensive as the European C3.

Citroën therefore designed a completely new model. And one of the keys to lowering prices is a high rate of local integration, starting with design and production. This will be done in India (in Chennai) and in Brazil (in Porto Real). The car was based on a simplified version of the CMP platform, which is used here for the 208 and Corsa.







If this model is the sedan of the C Cubed family, it looks like a mini SUV. Raw plastic generously covers the sills and shields, like our C3. But the designers added chrome skis and roof racks here. Adapted to the expectations of emerging countries, where the roads are not always paved, this C3 has a high ground clearance. At the front, we have the brand’s new light signature, which forms a Y. From our C3, we find the possibilities of customization, with two-tone silhouettes.





Inside, the look evokes that of European productions, with a large colored headband. Surprise, the car is entitled to a very large 10-inch touchscreen, proof that this C3 is not ultra low-cost. Plastics, on the other hand, seem to be very hard. The car is 3.98 meters in length. It promises the best roominess in its class. On the trunk side, the volume is generous with 315 liters. We don’t know what’s hiding under the hood.

The question that burns the lips is obviously that of an arrival on the French market. This C3 will not arrive as it is with us. But it must serve as a working basis for the replacement of our C3, which will have to meet more severe safety and pollution standards, and offer more equipment to meet the tastes of European customers.







But one thing seems certain: the idea of ​​a future more economical C3 is gaining ground. Within Stellantis, Citroën is now clearly placed a notch below Peugeot and Opel. Without falling into the low-cost, it should act as a gateway to the group, with Fiat. And if the brand does not yet dare to admit it, the new target to be cut down is the Dacia Sandero.

The latter has moved away from the low-cost world, Dacia preferring to talk about an essential car, focused on the real needs of customers and at the right price. It is also a principle that had guided the design of the C4 Cactus, which had however resulted in a car with a concept too convoluted.

But at Dacia, it’s a magic recipe: the last Sandero is a hit, to the point of having been the best-selling car in Europe in July. Its prices, which remain aggressive, do not prevent the car from being very profitable. A formula that seemed to envy Carlos Tavares, boss of Stellantis. But will Citroën assume this positioning? Our new C3 is to be launched in 2023.