City in demonstration, the shock for Real

Future opponent of PSG, Manchester City swept Leipzig (6-3) this Wednesday evening as part of the first day of the group stage of the Champions League. Real Madrid won on Inter (1-0), Liverpool offered AC Milan (3-2) in a crazy match and Sébastien Haller scored a quadruple with Ajax.

GROUP A

Manchester City-Leipzig: 6-3

While PSG stumbled over Bruges (1-1) despite the tenure of his trio Messi-Mbappé-Neymar, the other meeting of Group A ended with a spectacular victory at home for Manchester City in front of Leipzig (6- 3). Unhappy finalists of the last edition, the Skyblues started strong by leading 2-0 after half an hour thanks to Nathan Aké (28th) and a csc from the unfortunate Nordi Mukiele (28th). Riyad Mahrez (45th), Jack Grealish (56th), Joao Cancelo (75th) and Gabriel Jesus (86th) took over to respond to Christopher Nkunku. The former Parisian alone made Pep Guardiola’s team tremble by signing a resounding treble. With two headed goals (42nd, 51st) and a crossed missile from the right (74th). A masterful individual performance but the English collective was stronger. The Cityzens, who will go to the Parc des Princes on September 28, already take the lead of group A.

GROUP B

Crazy match at Anfield. In an incredible atmosphere. For his comeback in the Champions League, after eight years of absence, AC Milan cracked against Liverpool (3-2). Faced with Rossoneri deprived of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, package, the Reds first seemed far above by imposing a big pressing and taking the lead on a csc from Fikayo Tomori (9th), before seeing Mike Maignan deflect the blow on A penalty kick from Mohamed Salah and a point blank header from Diogo Jota (14th). Outrageously dominated, the visitors nevertheless managed to overturn everything in two minutes before the break on beautiful collective actions concluded by Ante Rebic (42nd) and Brahim Diaz (44th). But Salah (49th) then Jordan Henderson (69th) came to free Anfield and knock out the Milanese of Olivier Giroud, who entered on time.





It was the big return to the Wanda Metropolitano for Antoine Griezmann. Substitute at the kickoff, after a very dull performance this weekend on the lawn of Espanyol, the world champion was launched in the 56th by Diego Simeone against FC Porto (0-0). His entry in place of Joao Felix was accompanied by a mixture of applause and whistles. On the pitch, the former Barcelona player was not much more inspired than his teammates. The Colchoneros even got very, very hot. Because in the 80th, Mehdi Taremi appeared in the box to open the scoring after a huge misunderstanding between Renan Lodi, Geoffrey Kondogbia and Jan Oblak. But the Iranian’s goal was disallowed for a hand fault. Reduced to ten in the last seconds after the exclusion of Chancel Mbemba (90th + 5), Porto was also scared on a final free kick from Luis Suarez.

GROUP C

He’s the man of the evening. In great shape at the start of the season (four goals in four league games), Sébastien Haller offered himself a totally crazy quadruple during Ajax Amsterdam’s big victory on Sporting (5-1). A head in the empty goal (2nd), a goal by tackling from the penalty spot (9th), and two successful face-to-face meetings in front of Antonio Adan (51st, 63rd): the 27-year-old Ivorian international was delighted in Lisbon. Steven Berghuis also participated in the Dutch festival (39th), while Paulinho had a time revived the suspense (47th). Ajax takes control of Group C in front of Borussia Dortmund, a little earlier striker of Besiktas Istanbul (2-1).

GROUP D

Inter Milan-Real Madrid: 0-1

Paid coaching of Carlo Ancelotti. Long clinging to San Siro, Real Madrid bent Inter Milan (1-0) at the end of the suspense thanks to Rodrygo, scorer in first intention of a cross volley from the left on a smart delivery from the ex-Rennais Eduardo Camavinga. The Brazilian and the French both came off the bench in the second half to wake up the Merengues short of ideas and saved several times by a great Thibaut Courtois, author of decisive parades in front of Edin Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez, especially in the first act. Inter may regret their lack of efficiency in their (many) highlights.