Clid The Snail review by jeuxvideo.com

A humanoid snail, an army of devastating slugs and citadels of mollusks and animals in distress: here is the vast program offered by Clid the Snail, a twin-stick shooter that made us damn drool …

In collaboration with Sony, the Madrilenians of the young studio Weird Beluga have developed an anthropomorphic twin-stick shooter, carried by a snail armed to the teeth. Exiled from his native lands, Clid will have to face astonishingly formidable vile slugs that have taken control of the allied lands. Here is a journey into a world where human existence has disappeared, giving way to drooling mollusks, giant mosquitoes and belligerent rabbits.

This test was performed on a PS4 version.

An adventure that makes them drool too much

Eternal outcast of the city of snails, the turbulent Clid finds himself excluded from his native citadel to be dumped in the wilderness. Great good for him, he will therefore be able to indulge in a great escapade and why not undermine the invasion of slugs which has been raging for some time. So here he is, almost on his own: Belu, a little firefly, accompanies him in his adventures and lends him an attentive ear. You start hostilities with a blaster, capable of stringing together laser shots at will. The machine also gives you the leisure to draw powerful charged shots, capable of overwhelming an enemy with a single blow. It is also useful for activating light mechanisms used to open portals to new areas. From citadel to citadel, you are then decked out with new weapons: a flamethrower, perfect for exterminating shields, a sturdy low-capacity shotgun, or even an electric shock weapon. The arsenal works rather well and is complementary. It is also enriched with a handful of accessories including grenades, robot assistant and proximity mines.

The first disillusions arise on the ground; the fights are struggling to be nervous, the shooting sensations lack liveliness and the dodges are quite soft. And then the latter are very often abused by too narrow spaces. Also, on three occasions, the boss encountered at the end of the chapter turns out to be more or less the same: a nest on which to shoot and salvos from already well-known enemies who cluster around. Other disappointments are noted along the way: some clashes are ridiculously long for a particularly tough difficulty. Add to that the inconvenience caused by invisible walls from poorly configured hitboxes. On the controls side, the left stick is used for movement and the right for aiming. A manipulation that you have to awkwardly leave several times to reach the accelerator via button B. Overall, the experience lacks panache and comfort. On the other hand, let’s give it a rather varied palette of enemies, between swarming mosquitoes, giant larvae, witchy, giant, shield slugs, or even large scorpions and malicious moles.. Opponents with varied resistances who still lack savvy. Finally the course of Clid is embellished with a handful of fairly well thought out puzzles that allow you to breathe between two fights. Between 8 to 10 hours will be necessary to complete the game.

A world difficult to read

Together, Clid and Belu cross an intriguing universe with decrepit sets where humans, an extinct species, have left their mark.. Here and there, you will come across a handful of forgotten odds and ends, between a worn lighter, a baseball or a fork; elements come to remind you that you are a small being in an ancient world of giants. On the aesthetic level, the plans enjoy nice lighting effects but suffer on the other hand from a very disabling illegibility.. Time and time again, be careful not to fall into a ravine or hit your knee against a rock as the elements are abundant and the view dark and foggy. Factors which also prevent a good orientation.





Concretely, the visuals struggle to pay homage to a narration that still had a certain potential.. Our journey is accompanied in particular by the meeting of “Alastor”, a small group of marginalized people made up of Morti the hedgehog, Atxaka the turtle or Itako the frog. Fighters who unfortunately do not benefit from an excellent exposure. Because the staging as the in-game cutscenes are generally gloomy. On the other hand, progression takes place through rather sympathetic melodies. and dubbing of the various characters encountered. Like the famous Simlish from The Sims, they inherit a language created especially for them, but which does not necessarily do them justice.

Conclusion



Strong points A rather varied palette of enemies

A good choice of weapons

Nice light effects

A rather interesting universe Weak points A problematic and repetitive level-design

Difficulty wrongly dosed

A frustrating technique

A scenario not really highlighted

Minimal staging work

Despite some good ideas and a rather promising storytelling, Clid the Snail suffers from a highly repetitive level design and visuals that are as hazy as they are crippling. Finally if the arsenal and the range of enemies are fairly well found, the execution is too frustrating and leads to a very average experience, perfectible in many aspects.