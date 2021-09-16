Clinton N’jie gives his prediction before Lokomotiv Moscow-OM

More

    After the Champions League on Tuesday and Wednesday, it is now the Europa League which is back on Thursday evening with three French clubs in contention. AS Monaco, Olympique Lyonnais and Olympique de Marseille, the Marseillais were also able to count on the advice of one of their former teammate before their match against Lokomotiv Moscow. Indeed, Clinton N’jie, who played for OM from 2016 to 2019 and now plays at Dynamo Moscow, targeted the players to be wary of, in an interview with Provence.


    It is a collective, but there is for example François Kamano. He scored twice last weekend without being the holder because he was coming back from selection. He is still decisive for Lokomotiv. There’s also Fedor Smolov to watch out for. But frankly, I do not see a name that could annoy the Marseillais! I can see a 3-1 victory for OM. It will be a great game to watch », He confided.


