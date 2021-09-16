Columnist Hapsatou Sy, who clashed with Eric Zemmour in 2018 over her first name, accuses the journalist of continuing to “harass” her – Video

“Eric Zemmour continues to harass me. In his latest book that I don’t want to read but whose pages about me have been sent to me, he continues to attack my identity and my name, but also my background and to my story, ”says Hapsatou Sy on Twitter.

A few days after announcing to leave the Canal + group, the columnist also castigates a harassment which “lasts since 2018” and the lack of reaction from the “political class”, which prefers to be indignant “when this gentleman was pursued in the street”: “I come out of 6 months of illness, touched by this ailment that I thought was stinking but painless,” she confessed in an Instagram story.

Invited on the set of Thierry Ardisson in 2018, Eric Zemmour had renamed the young woman Corinne, because according to him her first name was “an insult to France”.

Despite her complaint, the young woman claims to be still harassed: “At the time of these debates on first names, I receive horrors every day. But you will not win,” she assures us.





Hapsatou Sy criticizes the “silence” of “the entire political class which was outraged when this gentleman was pursued in the street”. The businesswoman explains coming out “of six months of illness, touched by this disease which I thought stinking but painless” and denounces the “horrors” that she receives “every day” since “these debates on the first names” were relaunched by Éric Zemmour.

Hapsatou Sy also wonders “where are the rebels who submitted that day”, in reference to Raquel Garrido who was present on the set of Thierry Ardisson in 2018, just like “the directors of Marianne”, magazine directed by Natacha Polony, “who claim that freedom of speech and debate are essential even when they attack and irreversibly damage.”

She also denounces the attempts to “put her away” and wonders “where are the alleged defenders of freedom of expression when mine is taken away from me”