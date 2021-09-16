Concert tribute to Johnny Hallyday: Patrick Bruel “collapsed” by his mistake on stage

In Touche pas à mon poste, this Wednesday, September 15, Benjamin Castaldi mentioned, with the columnists, the famous concert organized at the Accor Hotels Arena the day before in honor of Johnny Hallyday. The host returned to the various outstanding performances of the singers present on stage during the evening, in particular that of Patrick Bruel. As a reminder, the artist opened the concert, with Patrick Fiori and Florent Pagny, with the title Living for the best and he was tackled on social networks because of several false notes. What Bernard Montiel reacted to, explaining that the person concerned had a bad experience with his vocal errors.

“Indeed, Patrick [Bruel] missed a stanza and suddenly it distressed him, but then totally. He was collapsed in his dressing room and it spoiled a bit [son plaisir d’avoir fait partie du show]”, he explained. For his part, Raymond Aabou gave his opinion on the show:” We realized that it is not just anyone who can sing Johnny, at the level of energy (…) But Fiori, Bruel and Pagny, these are the three who have the voice to do Johnny (…) Otherwise all the others wanted to sing Johnny, but it was not Johnny. “





The concert took place in the presence of many fans, but especially Laeticia Hallyday. From the first minutes of the show, the young widow had tears in her eyes, when an audio message from her husband was broadcast, at the opening of the event. A palpable emotion especially because it is the (…)

