Conte understands Pochettino’s struggles with his stars

Antonio Conte, former Inter coach, said on Sky Sports that the presence of a multitude of stars in the PSG workforce made it difficult for Mauricio Pochettino to work tactically to balance the team.

After Paris Saint-Germain’s failed entry into the Champions League (draw 1-1 on Club Brugge), criticism is raining down on Mauricio Pochettino. But in Italy, Antonio Conte, who became a consultant for the channel Sky, was rather indulgent with his Argentinian counterpart. For the former Inter coach, known for his tactical skills, balancing this star team is a really difficult task.

“Usually we coaches complain about the lack of players, especially quality players. In this case, we are talking about a team in which the coach has so much choice, and that is always a problem to be solved. “, said the Italian manager, according to the transcript of Il Giornale.





“Guarantee a minimum of security”

“For the coach, the key word is balance, with Neymar, Messi and Mbappé always having to play and occupy certain spaces without giving them up. Pochettino will have to be good to find a system of play that guarantees a minimum of security for the goalkeeper in the non-possession phase “, concluded Antonio Conte, without however giving any clues to solve the problem.

Regarding the balance, Mauricio Pochettino could only see that his team had not done the right thing against the Belgian team. The former defender, however, did not want to fall into catastrophism: “We were not strong enough for a C1 match, we conceded a goal difficult to accept. We must improve, find the balance, I had said it before. But we must remain calm “.