Corsica in high demand, international traffic still low … What results for the airport?

It was not until May to really talk about ” reprise »Sustainable at Lille-Lesquin airport. But although still below the 2019 results (a record year), the gradual return to normal is starting to be felt. In the first quarter, 99,976 passengers were counted, or 72.3% less than in 2019, but the health situation played a big role in the restart. In the second quarter, the airport welcomed 207,857 passengers, i.e. 67.7% less than in 2019.

Many travelers this summer

And although the third trimester is not yet over, the gap between 2019 and 2021 decreases further, of the order of minus 30%, in particular thanks to the heavy traffic this summer, for domestic flights in particular.

” It was a time of great pressure, people had a lot of questions, the lines were sometimes full, there were a lot of passengers », Says Marc-André Gennart, director of the airport. With ” the responsiveness of companies », The number of flights, in particular to the South, has been increased and new routes have been launched. Corsica was once again the hottest destination (twice as many passengers as in 2020) and the trip to Perpignan attracted 2.8 times more passengers than in 2020.

Fluctuating international traffic

At the international level, traffic today remains in “ halftone Because the health situation and measures always vary from one country to another. But business is picking up: despite the late resumption of travel to Morocco, four new destinations have been added to the airport program (seven cities in total). Between June 15 and September 15, there are even more passengers to this country than in the same period in 2019. For Algeria, the resumption of flights to Algiers is scheduled for the October 7. ” When it will resume, it will be the crush », Foresees the director. In this summer’s top international destinations, Morocco is in first place (28%), followed by Spain (25%), Greece (23%), Portugal (12%) and Switzerland (12%) ).





A cautious look to the future

While the future is uncertain, the airport has succeeded in showing its ability to add new destinations. Successful bet, especially with the new line to Krakow in Poland, which will be the first destination in Eastern Europe from the airport. But the director remains cautious about the use of his budget, if the epidemic returns. ” We have not yet invested heavily in the airport modernization project, we are waiting to see a clear stabilization of the pandemic, he explains. Long-term visibility is still complicated, but the signals are encouraging. “