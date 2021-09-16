Covid-19: Michelin-starred chef Michel Troisgros dismissed after claiming 1.6 million euros from Allianz

Michel Troisgros will not ultimately succeed. The commercial court of Roanne (Loire) on Wednesday dismissed the three-star chef who claimed nearly 1.6 million euros in compensation for operating loss from the insurer Allianz for the months of closure imposed on its restaurants by the health crisis.

In its judgment, the court “rejects all claims for compensation from SA Troisgros”, which manages Maison Troisgros, the hotel and the three-star restaurant in the Michelin Guide located in Ouches “and SAS Le Central” , owner of the brewery of the same name in Roanne. In addition, the court orders the plaintiff to pay 5,000 euros to Allianz for legal costs.

The court considers that “the conditions required by SA Allianz IARD under the operating loss guarantee are met”, specifying that “there is an administrative closure of the two establishments (…) under the conditions provided for by the insurance policy “. But he adds that “the exclusion clause provided for by the special conditions like that of the general provisions contained in the contracts are applicable in this case”.



The consequences of a pandemic, not taken into account

These provide in particular that “the guarantee cannot cover collective closings of establishments at the national level, consequences of a pandemic”. The judgment was reserved at the end of the contentious hearing on June 16.

Most of the compensation requested by Michel Troisgros, i.e. 1.5 million euros, corresponds to the closure of Maison Troisgros, the starred hotel and restaurant located in Ouches. The rest concerns his brewery Le Central, in Roanne.