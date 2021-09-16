Covid-19: three new deaths and almost twice as many cases

At the government press briefing on Thursday, three new deaths linked to Covid-19 were announced. The number of cases is exploding: 1,174 new patients have tested positive, or 2,386 in total, in ten days.

Coralie Cochin

updated September 16, 2021 at 4:55 p.m.



The government’s daily press briefing began with this sad news: the country deplores three other deaths linked to the pandemic. This brings the number of Covid-19 victims to seven since September 6, the date on which the first cases, outside the fortnight, were recorded.

No information this time on the state of health of these patients before their death, nor on their vaccination status. “These are people over the age of 50”, only said Yannick Slamet, the spokesperson for the executive, before adding: “the more we advance in the epidemic, the more the average age will drop”.

Almost twice as many positive cases

The Dass returned in more detail to the health report of the day, which reports:

1,174 new positive cases, or 2,386 patients in all since September 6

27 patients in intensive care

161 people hospitalized outside intensive care

More than 80 patients treated in a hotel

“The capacities of the CHT are stretched, not only in terms of places but also in human resources”, indicates the Dass. To increase its places in intensive care, the Médipôle is currently using “continuous surveillance” beds.

We have increased the resuscitation capacity… But yes, there will be a time when we will reach a ceiling for the number of intensive care beds. The Dass

Reception of patients at the hotel

The government and the provinces are currently working to increase hotel reception capacities for patients with Covid. They are currently:

470 places in the South province

222 in the province of the Islands

94 places in the North province

“It is an extremely particular form of patient care”, specifies the Dass. This new tool was “decided by the government to try to improve the efficiency of care and to avoid the dissemination of health professionals throughout the country”.





Three quarters of unvaccinated patients

On the vaccination side, the Dass recalled this ratio: more than three quarters of positive patients are not vaccinated. Another figure: more than 5,000 people were vaccinated yesterday.

Since the start of the vaccination campaign in Caledonia:

116,931 people have already received a first dose, or 43% of the total population.

78,000 people received both doses, or 28% of the total population.

The government said to itself “very concerned about the extremely rapid progression of the epidemic in a population which is not sufficiently vaccinated”.

30% of the vaccinated population is very little compared to the speed of spread of the virus. Yannick Slamet, government spokesperson

Vaccination obligation for travelers: an imminent decree

Regarding the decree which requires people traveling to Caledonia to be vaccinated, this has not yet been taken by the national government. But the subject “is open” and “on the verge of completion”, assures Julien Pailhere, the director of the high commissioner’s cabinet.

The text should be “taken in Paris in the morning, so it may be this evening or tomorrow (here, in Caledonia)”, Julien Pailhere clarified. This decree will thus complete the text on compulsory vaccination in Caledonia for adults, which was adopted by Congress on September 3.

40,000 checks carried out

Other information from this press point: since September 7, date of entry into force of confinement, 40,000 checks have been carried out by the police. This corresponds to the “same volume” that in March 2021, over the same period, said Julien Pailhere. One in 25 checks resulted in a ticket. 80% of offenses are committed in Greater Nouméa.

The Caledonians were fined:

In 75% of cases for lack of travel certificate

In 22% of cases for not wearing a mask

In 3% for curfew violations

Figures that tell the representative of the high commission that the curfew measure is “well understood”.

Finally, 40 checks carried out at sea also gave rise to a ticket.