Covid point: decrease in contamination, alleviation of containment from September 22

This afternoon, the authorities released the figures on contamination in the territory from September 6 to 12, 2021. From September 22, Guadeloupe will experience a reduction in containment.

The press conference on September 15, the regional prefect, the director of the Regional Health Agency, and the rector of the Academy of Guadeloupe took stock of the health situation.

Numbers

The numbers for week 36:

Between September 6 and 12, 2021, there are 804 contaminations in Guadeloupe.

The positivity rate is 6.9.

There were 108 new hospitalizations, 30 people were hospitalized in COVID intensive care.

56 patients died in week 36 in establishments in Guadeloupe. That is, 26 women and 30 men, the youngest was 35 years old and the oldest 92 years old. The average is 72 years old. Almost half of the deaths occurred in intensive care. To date, these data do not take into account deaths that have occurred in towns.

The incidence rate is falling. In week 33 the incidence rate is 213.3 / 100,000 h inhabitants.

2 clusters were identified, including 1 in a health establishment.

The vaccination

As of Tuesday September 14: 201,607 cumulative injections in week 36 in Guadeloupe versus 190,445 in week 35.

The vaccination coverage rate (at least one injection) of people over 18 years of age:

– Guadeloupe: 41.32%

– Saint-Martin: 44.30%

– Saint-Barth: 76.84%

5,179 adolescents aged 12 to 17 have received the 1st injection and 835 have received the 2nd injection to date in Guadeloupe. The vaccination coverage rate for those under 18 is 14.76%.

Vaccination obligation for medical personnel

The vaccination obligation having entered into force, Valérie Denux declared that a phase of control of the vaccines of health personnel will be put in place until the end of the state of emergency phase in Guadeloupe.

Evolution of braking measures





The prefect Alexandre Rochatte declared that the deconfinement planned for September 19 would take place in three phases based on the evolution of three criteria: incidence rates, positivity rates and hospital pressure:

– First phase: according to the incidence rate less than 200/100 000 h inhabitants, positivity rate less than 10, hospital pressure corresponding to 150% of the hospital capacity. This phase would theoretically be achievable in the middle of next week.

– Second phase would correspond to the start of deconfinement with an incidence rate less than 75/100 000 h inhabitants, positivity rate less than 5, hospital pressure corresponding to 100% of the hospital capacity. This phase would theoretically be attainable at the beginning of October

– Third phase would correspond to the full release of activities with an incidence rate of less than 50/100 000 h inhabitants, positivity rate less than 5, hospital pressure corresponding to level 2 of the Orsan plan. This phase would theoretically be attainable in mid-October

He further clarified that from September 22

– the curfew will be postponed to 8 p.m.

– the travel limit will be 10 km instead of 5 km

– the beaches will be open in the mornings and afternoons

– non-essential businesses will be able to reopen

– some activities will be subject to the health pass (sports halls, museums, restaurants, parks, cinemas, zoos)

– cycling competitions can take place behind closed doors

Before the September 29 update, new meetings with town halls and socio-professionals will take place in order to proceed to new phases of easing restrictions.