Cristiano Ronaldo forced to move for an incredible reason!

It’s no secret that Cristiano Ronaldo leaves nothing to chance when he’s not on the pitch. Careful preparation, drastic nutrition. Everything has been done to ensure that CR7 continues to remain a benchmark player in the world of football. The slightest grain of sand is therefore unacceptable and this could be verified at the start of his new life in Manchester.

Cristiano Ronaldo disturbed by sheep!

The English daily The Sun indeed reveals that Cristiano Ronaldo was forced to move after just a few days because of … sheep! “Although the property is beautiful and nestled in rolling fields and woods, it was also close to sheep which are very loud in the early morning hours,” a source revealed to the English daily.

A nuisance quickly impossible to accept for CR7 which acted very quickly. “Ronaldo is a real pro who places a lot of importance on rest and recovery after games, so it was decided that it was better for him and his family to move,” the same source added.



