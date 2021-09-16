Dams: 320 million cubic meters can be mobilized to fight against the water deficit in the South-West

the essential

The Adour-Garonne Basin Committee has adopted a plan of measures to secure water uses. And the support of low-flow rivers will go through the increased mobilization of hydroelectric reservoirs, indicates the Le Coz report, published on Thursday.

Currently, the imbalance between the demand for water and the available resource is of the order of 220 million cubic meters in the Adour-Garonne basin. But from Occitanie to Nouvelle-Aquitaine, it could reach 1.2 billion cubic meters in 30 years, in 2050, recalls today in substance Alain Rousset, president of the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region and successor of Martin Malvy to the presidency of the Basin Committee, last January.

Concrete answers

How to compensate? Question asked for several years, already. And a few weeks after the publication of the IPCC report on climate change, the plenary assembly of the Adour-Garonne Basin Committee (re) put on the table the responses it will want to develop, in particular after having read the report of the Le Coz mission, published this Thursday.

Prefect of the Occitania region and coordinating prefect of the Adour-Garonne basin, Etienne Guyot requested this study in 2019. “We know that in France, the South-West will experience the strongest impacts of climate change in the coming decades. For its rivers, it will be -20 to -40% flow with earlier, more severe and longer low flows, ”he recalls.

Anticipate deficits and trace ways to face them … Under the aegis of the Ministries of Agriculture and Ecology, the Le Coz mission then responded to three objectives: “to assess the conditions of use of the reserves of water, identify the best-placed concessions in relation to needs and assess the volume that can be mobilized, both from a technical and economic point of view, to strengthen low-water support ”, summarizes the representative of the state.





In the end? After having met EDF, SHEM and CACG, on the operator side, and local authorities, economic players and agricultural representatives, on the users and users side, the Le Coz mission believes that dams and water reservoirs could provide up to 320million cubic meters, double the current supply, without endangering hydroelectric production, “the main source of renewable energy in the basin”, recalls Etienne Guyot.

But this will imply “new contracts with operators and the agricultural sector” and the start of a “new economic model” he also points out, wishing to set up a steering committee at the basin level. Who will pay what – knowing that there will also be investments to be made – and within what legal, technical and financial framework? To advance pragmatically on these issues, six pilot sites were selected to experiment with mobilizing additional volumes and defining new pricing.

Five pilot sites in Occitania

“We are in Aveyron, Tarn, Neste, Garonne upstream, Adour upstream and Charente”, lists Etienne Guyot who hopes to be able to present results “in the course of 2022”. “These 320 million cubic meters represent enough to meet 30% of the announced deficit and this is only part of the answer,” points out Alain Rousset. “We are therefore continuing to work on all levers as part of our overall quantitative management strategy. The water savings have already made it possible to recover 53million cubic meters, ”he recalls, stressing“ the effort also made on the restoration of wetlands ”or“ the support of the agricultural sector towards agroecology. ”Without forgetting the“ recycling of wastewater ”.

Beyond ? As a vital resource for the future of two regions, these 320 million cubic meters will undoubtedly not fail, either, to represent a weighty argument against the opening to competition of French hydroelectric dams, wanted by the Commission. European. Already major energy sovereignty issues, can their “taps”, symbols of good and collective security, be privatized without risk? At the time of warming up, the water makes the matter even hotter.