Dance with the stars will pay homage to him

In 2011, Marthe Mercadier participated in the first season of Dance with the stars with Grégoire Lyonnet. The TF1 show will pay tribute to him soon.
With Matt Pokora, Sofia Essaïdi, Adriana Karambeu and David Ginola, Marthe Mercadier was part of the family Dance with the stars. In 2011, she participated with all these celebrities in the first season of the dance show on TF1. The theater actress who just died at the age of 92 was accompanied by professional dancer Grégoire Lyonnet. And at 83, she had still shown all her fighting spirit and flexibility. “At first I said to myself: ‘What am I doing here’. But 82 is the age when you can afford little whims, try out“, she had explained in We are not in bed. The duo are eliminated after the third week of competition by the public.
Marthe Mercadier discovered his Alzheimer’s disease in Dance with the stars
It was at this time that the first symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease appeared. “This was the trigger. I was taught the dance steps and I had a hard time remembering them“, had confided the mother of Véronique Néry, who had wanted to keep her illness a secret before changing her mind:”It is very important to talk about Alzheimer’s disease. It’s a fight “. But while season 11 of Dance with the stars returns this Friday, September 13 on TF1, will the show pay tribute to its oldest participant in its history?
A tribute to Marthe Mercadier will be paid in the second premium
Contacted by us, the production of Dance with the stars answers in the affirmative. But this tribute will not be in the bonus of this Friday, because the show was recorded this Monday, September 13. “There will obviously be a tribute message on the second program that we are recording next Monday and which will be broadcast on Friday September 24 “, specifies the production BBC Studios France. Another tribute to Patrick Dupond, former juror of Dance with the stars, is also planned.