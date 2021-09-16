Death Jean-Paul Belmondo: his last love Carlos Sotto Mayor breaks the silence

Despite their separation in the 80s, Jean-Paul Belmondo decided to end his life alongside Carlos Sotto Mayor. A beautiful love story on which the 60-year-old Brazilian singer returned with emotion in the columns of Gala, on newsstands this Thursday, September 16.

True soul mates. In the 1980s, Jean-Paul Belmondo fell madly in love with Carlos Sotto Mayor. Despite their 28 years apart, the two lovers lived a sweet romance for almost seven years before breaking up. Proof that the flame was still present, they finally found themselves more than thirty years after their breakup. Indeed, it was unthinkable for Le Magnifique not to end his life with the Brazilian singer. Upset by the disappearance of Bébel, who died on Monday, September 6, 2021 in the morning, the volcanic brunette confided with tenderness and emotion on their relationship.





The time of an interview, published this Thursday, September 16 in the last issue of Gala, Carlos Sotto Mayor returned to their beautiful reunion during the summer of 2020. “One day he said to me ‘So what- what are you waiting for? ”I packed my bag, took my cats and boarded the first flight to Paris,” she recalls. From then on, the two lovers had no difficulty in rediscovering the euphoria of the first emotions. “After confinement, we went to Cannes and there, we allowed ourselves to be 19 and 47 years old again, she recalls with a touch of nostalgia. We robbed the Chevignon store, as in the 80s, we drove in a red Cadillac, we took lots of photos and videos that he chose himself. ” Before concluding: “It was fabulous”.

A romantic parenthesis which unfortunately had its end. While she sincerely thought (…)

