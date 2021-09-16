Death penalty: Robert Badinter’s plea for “universal” abolition

the essential

Former Minister of Justice Robert Badinter, father of the abolition of the death penalty in France, yesterday made a vibrant plea for its “universal” abolition.

Forty years after his historic speech for the end of the death penalty in France, the former Minister of Justice Robert Badinter made a vibrant plea on Wednesday for its “universal” abolition, in a world where it is retreating but retains solid bastions, in China or the United States. “I am sure that the movement towards universal abolition will continue” and “sooner or later will triumph,” he said during a conference at the National Assembly to mark this anniversary. Standing and without notes, the former minister, aged 93, spoke for nearly half an hour in front of an audience of deputies, officials and representatives of civil society who applauded him at length.

He wished to salute the memory of the then socialist president, François Mitterrand, who had promised this abolition, and of his right-wing successor Jacques Chirac, who had it included in the Constitution in 2007.

Emblematic figure of this fight as a lawyer, Mr. Badinter had delivered his famous speech on September 17, 1981 at the Palais Bourbon, in front of a hemicycle which voted the following day for abolition by 363 votes against 117. The Senate followed a few days later . The scrapping of the guillotine was promulgated on the following October 9 and published in the Official Journal the following day.

Mr. Badinter had then put all his eloquence to denounce a “justice that kills” and “stealth executions at dawn under the black canopy” stretched in a prison yard.

“Not a performance”

At the time, France was only the 35th state in the world to turn its back on it, and the last among the European Community at the time. “It was not a performance,” admitted Mr. Badinter.

Stressing that out of the 198 United Nations States today, three quarters have abolished it in law or in practice, he considered that “the progress of this cause has been beyond our expectations”.

However, “the fight is not over” and “very powerful or fanatic” states continue to practice it, he said, citing China, Iran, Egypt and Saudi Arabia. In the United States also executions still take place, but “the march towards abolition is continuous”, he hoped.

In Europe, only Belarus has not yet abolished it, which shows “the indissoluble link between dictatorship and the death penalty”, he pointed out.

Organized by the Paris Bar and the association Together against the death penalty (ECPM), this conference was held in the presence of the President of the National Assembly Richard Ferrand and the Minister of Justice Eric Dupond-Moretti.

According to the ECPM, more than 20,000 people are currently languishing on “death row” in some fifty countries and risk execution.

But in addition to international resistance, Mr. Ferrand felt that the game had not yet been won in French opinion.

“Inside and out we still have to convince,” he said. In 2020, 55% of people questioned in an Ipsos poll for Le Monde were in favor of reinstating the death penalty in France.

Referring to the trial of the attacks of November 13, 2015 which opened in Paris, Mr. Badinter ruled that the death penalty would amount to “fighting against terrorists with the weapons of terrorists”.

It “would not be such as to push back those who would be ready to blow themselves up with their victims,” ​​he added.

An argument shared by Mr. Dupond-Moretti, who stressed that “in the face of the horror of terrorist crimes, we must oppose the law, without angelism or softness”, not the death penalty.

In another reference to current issues, Mr. Badinter underlined the need to reflect on the “functioning of our prison system”, in particular on prison overcrowding.

A problem “which arises with particular acuity in our country”, he noted.