Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s highly political dress creates a stir at the Met Gala

“Tax the rich”. This is what we could read on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s white dress smeared with big red letters. This creation, designed by Aurora James and worn by the darling of the left wing of the Democratic Party on the red carpet of the Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art (Met) in New York, one of the most popular social events of the year to Estates– United, made a lot of noise. “AOC”, according to the acronym by which it is often referred to, therefore posed in front of the photographers, taking advantage of this moment scrutinized by the local and international press to convey a political message.





It only took a few hours (or even minutes) before the first attacks rained down on the young MP’s participation in this gala. Indeed, to be able to participate, you have to buy a ticket worth 35,000 dollars (approximately 30,000 euros). However, many personalities manage to get invited without paying a ticket. This is also the case of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who did not spend a penny to be able to tread the steps of the Met.



“Before enemies break loose, elected New Yorkers are regularly invited to and attend the Met because of (their) responsibilities in overseeing and supporting the city’s cultural institutions.”, she explained. She also did not pay for the dress of the black designer Aurora James, who works in favor of “economic equity” according to his Instagram account.