Denis Villeneuve moved more than one mountain to make this teenage dream come true

It is the cinematic event of the fall. Five years after Legendary Pictures took over the rights to adapt “Dune”, Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction masterpiece is finally out. The Canadian director, who has worshiped the novel since his teenage years, fought to the end for it to be released in theaters.

It was a childhood dream. A dream that followed him for nearly forty years, from the discovery of the novel Dune as a teenager, at the presentation of his spectacular, twilight adaptation, filled with wind and sand, sweat and tears, screened as a world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, on September 3, 2021, twelve days before its release in France.

Denis Villeneuve has “13 or 14 years old” when he discovered this science fiction classic written by Frank Herbert. It immediately clings to her, like the hot sands of the planet Arrakis. “The manic and poetic precision with which Frank Herbert succeeds in creating the immense ecosystems of Arrakis is sincerely moving to me”, writes the director in the preface to a recent reissue of the novel published in 1965. “What we follow in Dune, it is the story of a young man who seeks himself, who defines his identity, who has difficulty negotiating with his genetic, family and political heritage. This exploration of neuroses, of the yoke of the past, of inner voices, of how we are influenced by our upbringing […], how we transport pain and anger […], it is something that was present in Fires too, and these are themes that inspire me a lot ”, explained the Quebec director to Radio Canada last August.



