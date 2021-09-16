Deprived Briton who joined ISIS in Syria begs UK to let her in

REPENTANCE – Six years after leaving the United Kingdom to join Syria, a young woman, deprived of British nationality in the meantime, wishes to return to her native country. She claims to have committed no crime, except to have been “stupid”.
The drafting of LCI with AFP –
She left the United Kingdom to join the Islamic State in Syria in 2015, at the age of 15: Shamima Begum is now begging her country of origin to let her return, assuring that she has committed no crime except that of showing herself “stupid“.
Left at the time with two friends, Shamima Begum married in Syria an IS jihadist of Dutch origin, eight years his senior. In 2019, she was stripped of her British nationality for reasons of national security, in a country marked by a series of attacks in 2017 claimed by ISIS.
“I am ready to go to court, confront the people who made these allegations and refute them, because I know that I have done nothing in the (organization) Islamic State other than being a mother and a wife“Said the young woman, now 22, on ITV.
In a tank top and no veil, her hair falling over her shoulders during the interview, she said she “would rather die than return to IS“and added:”The only crime I committed was being stupid enough to join ISSpeaking directly to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, she told him: ‘I think I could help you a lot in your fight against terrorism because you clearly don’t know what you are doing. “
Shocking words in 2019
After fleeing the fighting in eastern Syria, Shamima Begum found herself in February 2019 in a Syrian refugee camp where she gave birth to a baby, who died a few weeks after birth. Her first two children, born while in Syria, also died.
At that time, she had already spoken to the British media, then dressed in a black veil falling to the feet. Her unvarnished words – she notably described the Manchester bombing, which killed 22 people in May 2017, as “reprisals“to the Western coalition’s strikes against ISIS – and her lack of regrets had shocked. On Wednesday, she said she was”not aware of Manchester attack when asked“.
Read also
The British Supreme Court had refused in February 2021 her return to the United Kingdom, ruling that as long as Shamima Begum was considered to be a danger, she could not return to the United Kingdom to challenge the deprivation of nationality. London had invoked the possibility for the young woman to apply for the nationality of the country of origin of her parents, Bangladesh. But Dhaka retorted that she had never applied for nationality and refused to welcome it.
