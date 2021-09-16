Deprived Briton who joined ISIS in Syria begs UK to let her in

She left the United Kingdom to join the Islamic State in Syria in 2015, at the age of 15: Shamima Begum is now begging her country of origin to let her return, assuring that she has committed no crime except that of showing herself “stupid“.

Left at the time with two friends, Shamima Begum married in Syria an IS jihadist of Dutch origin, eight years his senior. In 2019, she was stripped of her British nationality for reasons of national security, in a country marked by a series of attacks in 2017 claimed by ISIS.

“I am ready to go to court, confront the people who made these allegations and refute them, because I know that I have done nothing in the (organization) Islamic State other than being a mother and a wife“Said the young woman, now 22, on ITV.

In a tank top and no veil, her hair falling over her shoulders during the interview, she said she “would rather die than return to IS“and added:”The only crime I committed was being stupid enough to join ISSpeaking directly to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, she told him: ‘I think I could help you a lot in your fight against terrorism because you clearly don’t know what you are doing. “