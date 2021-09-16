Deprived of a salary, he destroys his boss’s trucks with an excavator – West-France evening edition

In the province of Sirnak, Turkey, a coal mine owner paid the price for his refusal to pay the monthly salary of one of his workers. Furious, the latter destroyed five company trucks with an excavator under the dumbfounded eyes of other employees. The scene filmed and shared on the Tik-Tok social network created a buzz.

Sirnak, Turkey. (Infographic: Ouest-France)

The outcome of conflicts with employees is sometimes radical. In recent days in the province of Sirnak, Turkey, the driver of an excavator destroyed in a few seconds the cabs of several heavy goods vehicles of his company, under the dumbfounded eyes of his colleagues.

His stroke of blood went around the world. Filmed by one of the employees and broadcast on September 13 on the Tik-Tok social network before being relayed by several Turkish media, the scene recorded nearly 7.5 million views.

İnşaat firmasından parasını alamayan dozer operatörünün şirketin kamyonlarını parçaladığı aktarıldı. pic.twitter.com/DhuOrfsg5u – Haber Report 🔴 (@HaberReport) September 13, 2021

A family matter

The reasons for this madness? This worker employed in a coal mine at Mount Cudi, near the border with Syria and Iraq, had not been paid by his boss, reports The Dispatch . Bad payer, the person in charge of this ore extraction site was none other than his uncle.





The colleagues of the exasperated employee quickly intervened and succeeded in reasoning with him. He had damaged five trucks when they managed to convince him to get out of the excavator. The Turkish press does not specify whether the boss had planned following the incident to initiate legal proceedings against his nephew. But an agreement would have been reached between the two men to bury the hatchet, simply indicate the local media, without revealing the details.

Similar scenes

This is not the first time that an employee engages in such a demolition company out of anger and that the scene has been filmed.

Last November in England, a fifty-something fired by his boss who deemed him unfit because of his alcohol and drug consumption, had unleashed in a mechanical excavator, the English newspaper reported. The Sun .

He had destroyed his manager’s Range Rover, worth 100,000 pounds sterling (or 117,000 euros), then the cab of a truck owned by his company. The affair had ended less well than for the Turkish worker: the British demolisher had been sentenced to 14 months in prison.

More recently, last July, in the city of Blumberg, Germany, the subcontractor and boss of a construction company, angry at not being paid, also spoke with a backhoe, but on the facade of the brand new building.

The real estate developer owed him, according to his statements to the police, more than 5 million euros in bills. His revenge had again been filmed by a witness to the scene and broadcast on social networks.