    Destroy All Humans 2 remake unveiled a little too soon

    Fans of Crypto-137 can rejoice once again: after being treated to a simple but effective remake of the first episode a little over a year ago, it seems that its developer, Black Forest Games, did not rested on its laurels in the meantime and continued its efforts by working from the start on a remake of the second episode. This one, originally released on PS2 and Xbox in 2006, thus made it possible to control Crypto-138, a clone of the hero of the previous part, and whose adventure takes place 10 years after that of the first.

    After showing the clone at 1min15 in a trailer for the first part released last February, the publisher THQ Nordic now seems ready to unveil the remake of the second episode, and most likely wanted to enjoy its Showcase next Friday to do so. It was without counting the little blunder of PlayStation which tweeted a little too early the trailer in its entirety (image opposite, retrieved by IGN), and which you can find below. We thus see gameplay images (not always fluid) showing the new Crypto tools, including its famous colored glasses which make it possible to make a little simple-minded humans dance.


    If for the moment neither the release date nor the different platforms are known, the trailer still indicates that the gameplay videos are “representative” of a PlayStation 4 version: it would therefore not be surprising that Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed is also available on PC and Xbox One (then a little later on Switch), like its predecessor. For a possible release window, the group Embracer (which owns THQ Nordic) had indicated last February that 70 of its 150 games in development would be released before next March, and it is therefore possible that this title is part of it. In any case, the publisher should provide more information in the coming days.


