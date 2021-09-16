DIRECT. Covid-19: China crosses the billion mark

The essential Contamination and hospitalizations down. 9,555 people are still hospitalized for a Covid-19 infection. 79 deaths have also in the last 24 hours in France.

The incidence rate fell back below 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants nationally for the first time since mid-July.

Traveling Thursday in Eure-et-Loire, Emmanuel Macron spoke of alleviating “constraints” in certain departments where the health situation is improving.

Compulsory vaccination of caregivers: the count is there… almost. Following the entry into force of the vaccination obligation, a small minority has still not received a first dose.

The Hospitals of Paris victims of a massive theft of health data. The personal data of around 1.4 million people, who were tested for Covid-19 in Ile-de-France in mid-2020, have been stolen.

Follow the events of the day live:

10:35 am. Sharp decline in the automotive market in Europe during the summer. After four months of growth, the European automobile market started to decline again this summer, according to figures released by the Association of European Automobile Manufacturers (ACEA). Thus, new registrations fell by 23.2% in July over one year (to around 823,949 units) and by 19.1% in August (to around 622,993 units). Over the first eight months of 2021, however, new registrations increased by 11.2% in Europe to around 6.8 million units.

10:15 a.m. 340 AP-HP (Paris) agents have had to be suspended for the moment. According to the AP-HP, 99% of its 100,000 agents are vaccinated. “No professional category is over-represented,” adds the AP-HP.

10 hours. The White House offers Nicki Minaj to speak to a doctor. The White House offered to organize a telephone exchange between one of its doctors and Nicki Minaj after the rapper claimed the Covid vaccine had rendered a loved one helpless, US media reported. “As we have done with others, we offered a telephone exchange to Nicki Minaj with one of our doctors to answer his questions about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine,” said the official. of the White House. The rapper had triggered a media storm on Monday by explaining that she avoided going to the Metropolitan Museum of Art (Met) gala because of the obligation to be vaccinated to participate.

9.45 a.m. Still 23 shopping centers and 3 Ikea subject to the health pass. According to the latest CNCC report, the health pass is still requested in Bouches-du-Rhône, Gard, Hérault and Vaucluse. Bouches-du-Rhône (with 15 shopping centers and two Ikea) remains the department most constrained by store access controls imposed by the health pass application.

9:35 am. More than a billion people vaccinated in China. More than a billion people in China are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In total, 2.16 billion vaccines have been administered in the country. In 2019, the estimated population in the country was around 1.4 billion.

9:15 am. In Belgium, the rate of vaccinated personnel can be known to companies. A tool is being developed to enable occupational medicine to know the vaccination rate in companies with more than 50 employees in Belgium. But the data will be anonymized. “The employer will never be able to know on the basis of these who is vaccinated or not in his company”, according to the authorities.

8.45 a.m. “Dozens of people” in Putin’s entourage have the Covid. Russian President Vladimir Putin said dozens of people around him had contracted Covid-19, forcing him to self-isolate since the start of the week. “In my entourage (…) it is not one, not two, but several dozen people who have fallen ill with the coronavirus”, he said.

8:40 am. “The third dose is really necessary, especially among all the public called to be vaccinated against the flu”, launches Olivier Véran.

8:30 am. 3,000 suspensions for nursing staff were served. According to the minister, this figure is very low compared to the number of caregivers in hospitals and Ephad.

8:25 am. “With 10,000 contaminations per day, the measures continue to apply,” adds Olivier Véran. The possible relaxations will depend on the evolution of the pandemic. “We are on a good trajectory”, however, assures the minister. “There are departments where we will be required, anyway, to ease the constraints depending on the evolution of the epidemic,” he adds.

8:25 am. “At this stage, the start of the school year has no impact,” continues the Minister of Health, who, however, expects more precise figures in the coming days.

8:20 am. “The situation has improved considerably”, according to Olivier Véran, the Minister of Health on RTL.



8:15 am. Third consecutive week of decline in the number of tests. According to the latest data communicated by DREES, between September 6 and 12, 4,183,000 PCR and antigen tests were validated (including 69.7% of antigen tests), against 4,601,500 tests (including 71.3% of antigen tests) the week before, a decrease of 418,500 SARS-CoV-2 tests.

8 hours. Business bankruptcies at their lowest in August. Business failures remained at a very low level in August, down 26.3% over one year, according to the Banque de France. The only two sectors to have experienced an increase in bankruptcies are real estate activities (+ 5%) and agriculture and forestry (+ 1%).

7:50 a.m. Gradual deconfinement in Guadeloupe. If the containment measures should be extended on the island, the measures will be lightened a little. Without giving a precise timetable, the prefect announced that the curfew should be moved back to 8 p.m., against 7 p.m. currently. In addition, travel should again be allowed within a limit of 10 km (compared to 5 currently).

7.40 am. One in five French people use their banking app more than before the pandemic. According to a Harris poll for Onepoint included in Les Echos, 22% of French people say they use their banking app more than before the pandemic, but 30% believe that digital technology weakens their relationship with their bank. This feeling is especially true for people who are over 50 (35% to 37%). 28% of those questioned go to agencies less often and 20% no longer go there at all.

7:20 a.m. Unicef ​​calls for the reopening of schools in countries affected by the pandemic. The United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) called on authorities to reopen schools as soon as possible in countries where millions of students still cannot return to class, 18 months after the start of the coronavirus pandemic . Schools in around 17 countries remain completely closed, while they are still only partially reopened in 39 other countries, according to Unicef. Unicef ​​and its partners will shut down their digital servers for 18 hours this Thursday to draw attention to the crisis and the “18 months of learning lost”.

7:15 am. Vaccination is finally progressing in Brazil. After a sluggish and chaotic start, the vaccination against Covid-19 in Brazil is running at full speed and is accompanied by a significant drop in the number of deaths in the second most bereaved country in the world by the pandemic. Today, Brazil has already injected more than 214 million doses, to rank 4th in the world, after China, India and the United States, according to the data analysis site Our World in Data. It is above all the third country that currently vaccinates the most, with 1.5 million daily injections on average.

6:35 am. Cuba will begin contacts with the WHO to validate its vaccines. Cuba begins contacts with WHO experts to obtain recognition for its anti-Covid Abdala and Soberana 02 vaccines, a process that will “facilitate” their marketing abroad, said an official of the state pharmaceutical group BioCubaFarma . Not recognized by the WHO, the Cuban vaccines (Abdala, Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus), the first in Latin America against the coronavirus, are based on a recombinant protein, the same technique on which the American Novavax and the French Sanofi are working. .

6.30 a.m. The health pass goes into effect in Rio, Brazil. Access to iconic sites in Rio de Janeiro, the tourist capital of Brazil, such as Sugarloaf Mountain, but also to cultural places or sports halls is conditional on the presentation of a health pass. The entry into force of the health pass should have taken place on September 1, but the town hall had postponed it for 15 days due to technical problems in the application of the Ministry of Health to show this certificate.

6:25 am. Demonstration against the entry into force of the health pass in Slovenia. Slovenian police dispersed thousands of demonstrators in Ljubljana with water cannon and tear gas, protesting against the entry into force of tougher restrictions against Covid-19, including a mandatory health pass to work. Police said some 8,000 protesters gathered. Police officers were injured and several people were arrested.

6:20 am. Health pass in Los Angeles, United States. Los Angeles County, the most populous in the United States, will require proof of vaccination for patrons of all bars and nightclubs in its territory in an attempt to slow the progression of Covid-19 cases.

6:15 am. Confinement lifted on Saturday in Reunion. Entered into force at the end of July to slow down a new wave of coronavirus, the confinement will be completely lifted from Saturday and the curfew pushed back to 11 p.m. announced the prefect.

6:10 am. Vaccine compulsory for the UN Annual General Assembly. All leaders and diplomats attending the UN General Assembly, from September 21 to 27 in New York, will be required to show proof of vaccination against Covid-19, under the rules in force in the city. This obligation angered Moscow.

6:05 am. The EU is equipping itself with a tool to face future pandemics. Brussels is due to unveil, this Thursday, the outlines of a body with six billion euros responsible for preparing the EU for future pandemics. This body called HERA (Health Emergency Response Authority ”) is, however, the subject of strong criticism from MEPs who believe they have been removed from the file.