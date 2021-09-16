Disciplinary Commission of the LFP: Christophe Diedhiou (Sochaux) suspended as a precaution

In Ligue 1, the Commission imposed a firm match of suspension on Mario Lemina (Nice) and Xeka (Lille), following a third warning in 10 games or by revocation of the suspension. The sanction takes effect from September 21 at midnight.
Excluded against Angers, Brest coach Michel Der Zakarian is also sanctioned with a suspension match. Expelled against Lille, Lorient assistant coach Julien Outrebon receives two suspension matches.
The other decisions of the disciplinary committee in Ligue 2
Nîmes coach Pascal Plancque, expelled against Grenoble, is sanctioned with three suspension matches, one of which is suspended. QRM’s physical trainer, Aurélien Quesnel, will have to serve two suspension matches for his behavior during the match against Valenciennes.
Finally, a match closes following a third warning in a period of 10 games or by revocation of the suspension was pronounced for: Damon Bansais (QRM), Gaëtan Courtet (AC Ajaccio), Sessi D’Almeida (Valenciennes), Quentin Daubin (Pau), Clément Depres (Rodez), Oumar Gonzalez (AC Ajaccio), Mathis Lachuer (Amiens), Pablo Martinez (Nîmes), Adrien-Mehdi Monfray (Grenoble), Duckens Nazon (QRM), Kévin Schur (Bastia) and Valenciennes coach Olivier Guégan.
Sanctions after supporters’ behavior
The Disciplinary Commission also condemned the use of pyrotechnic devices during the OM-Saint-Étienne match. It pronounced a sentence of 30,000 € fine including 16,000 € by revocation of the suspension and the closure for two suspended matches of the Commando Ultra 84 and Fanatics sectors of the Orange Vélodrome.
It also sanctioned the behavior of Rennes supporters in Angers: the Breton club is fined € 20,000, along with a closure for a match suspended visitor parking for the next matches played away by the Stadium. Rennes.