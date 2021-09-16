Disciplinary Commission of the LFP: Christophe Diedhiou (Sochaux) suspended as a precaution

In Ligue 1, the Commission imposed a firm match of suspension on Mario Lemina (Nice) and Xeka (Lille), following a third warning in 10 games or by revocation of the suspension. The sanction takes effect from September 21 at midnight.

Excluded against Angers, Brest coach Michel Der Zakarian is also sanctioned with a suspension match. Expelled against Lille, Lorient assistant coach Julien Outrebon receives two suspension matches.