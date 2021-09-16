does the police force of the France 2 series exist?

France 2 offers two new episodes of the series The Invisibles Wednesday September 15. The opportunity to wonder if this rather special brigade also exists in life.
Wednesday September 15, Guillaume Cramoisan and his little band return for two unpublished episodes of Invisible. France 2’s new detective series features a police squad that is just as unprecedented on TV as the series itself. This is a group, commanded by Darius, whose mission is to restore an identity to precisely unidentified victims. For that, the members of the team have only seven short days otherwise their victim will end up… in the false commune. An unthinkable end for Darius as for his entire team.
The brigade of Invisible does it exist?
The first two episodes of Invisible, proposed Wednesday, September 8, attracted 3.8 million on average, conquered by this police brigade. But does this somewhat special team exist in life or is it the figment of the writers’ imagination? The group ordered by Darius is purely fictitious, proof that our writers are not short of – good – ideas. A proposal that greatly pleased France 2, as explained by Sabine Barthélémy, the producer of Invisible : “The chain was immediately won over by the concept: a motley brigade, dealing with victims that it is a priori impossible to identify. A group specializing in complex cases, where the clues are few, and where the investigations require particular talents specific to this brigade of the Invisibles. “
Guillaume Cramoisan was seduced by his character Invisible
If the channel was immediately won over by The Invisibles, and the public just as charmed by these endearing characters, it is also the case of Guillaume Cramoisan, literally won over by his character, Gabriel Darius, a somewhat enigmatic commander: “I liked the idea that we don’t know anything about the character I play, Darius. I liked that at the end of season 1, it is still a great mystery and that we will have to wait for the season. 2 to find out more. “ While waiting to learn more about Darius, there are still two new episodes to be broadcast after this evening. Then, we will have to wait to know if the series will be renewed.