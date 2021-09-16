Dozens of positions to be filled at an employment forum organized near Toulouse

Toulouse news See my news

An employment forum is being organized at L’Union on September 21, 2021. (© Adobe Stock Illustration Photo)

To your CVs! Five municipalities in the agglomeration of Toulouse are mobilizing to organize a large employment forum on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at the main hall of the Union, between 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

About fifty companies

For the fourth year, Aucamville, Fonbeauzard, Launaguet, L’Union and Saint-Jean join forces for this recruitment forum. Several partners are associated with the event, such as Pôle emploi, the Local Mission or the Occitanie region.

About fifty companies will be present to offer positions: Intermarché, Castorama, Groupama, Crédit mutuel, but also Toulouse metropolis and the gendarmerie and the police, for example, will be mobilized on this employment forum.





Workshops to prepare the forum

The positions to be filled are very varied: driver, machine operator, material handler, customer advisor, salesperson, secretary, cook, babysitting… The complete list of participating companies and the positions offered can be obtained on request at the following email address: ecoemploi@ville-aucamville.fr.

Note, to help participants, preparation workshops are organized upstream of the employment forum. They will take place on Friday September 17 from 9 am to 12 noon, at the town hall of Launaguet on the theme “succeeding in your forum” (registration imperative on communication@mairie-launaguet.fr) and on the same day at the same times at the Maison des Union sports on the theme of “making your video CV” (registration emploi@mairie-lunion.fr).

Practical information :

Job Forum, Tuesday September 21, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Grande Halle de l’Union.

Health pass imperative. Registration on 05 32 09 68 25.

