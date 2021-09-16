Ed Sheeran, critic of American awards nights

Invited Sunday at the MTV Video Music Awards, Ed Sheeran shared Tuesday, without filter, his opinion on these awards ceremonies.

Discreet and humble in life, Ed Sheeran is not at all comfortable when he is invited to an awards ceremony in the United States. The British singer and songwriter was present at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, and spoke about his experience. Asked Tuesday in the “Julia Show”, on Audacy, a radio and podcast platform, he shared his feeling, without filter. Comparing these evenings to those organized in the United Kingdom, he explained that he was “uncomfortable” during American ceremonies. “The room is filled with resentment and hatred towards each other, it makes you uncomfortable,” he commented.





“All artists are lovely people, but they are surrounded by people who want them to win, so you see an artist surrounded by ten people and another artist surrounded by ten other people and everyone looks at each other”, he commented. He clarified that he was not talking specifically about the MTV Video Music Awards but about the general atmosphere in these evenings. “It’s the same for everyone else, the Billboards, the Grammys, the American Music Awards… All of them are filled with people waiting for the others to miss out, and I don’t like that.” “People have the same feeling they did during all of these ceremonies. I spoke with them, and they’re like, “I just feel really depressed after this is over.” The atmosphere is just not pleasant… It is really, really, a horrible atmosphere when you are there. I always leave these moments feeling sad, I don’t like it, ”he said again.

Ed Sheeran, made a Member of the Order of the British Empire, said these kinds of ceremonies in England were much more relaxed. “With us, we are there, everyone is alcoholic, nobody really cares about who wins or loses, it’s just a good night to have fun”.