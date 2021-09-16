eFootball 2022: the next PES will be entitled to its Premium pack at € 39.99 – News

If the download of the base game is obviously free, Konami is obviously counting on the support of football fans who would like to benefit from some accelerators. This is particularly the case of the “Lucky Accords” which will allow you to have a chance to unlock one of the 16 players from partner clubs and other ambassadors, including Lionel Messi and Neymar, to integrate them into the mode. Creative Team which allows you to build your own dream team. Two additional chances in the draw – because nothing is guaranteed – will be added to those who go through the pre-order box between September 16 and November 10.





The activation of these “lucky deals” will not be possible before the deadline of November 11, and the publisher specifies that these same bonuses expire on April 30, 2022. It is also on this same date that the update introducing the mode Creative above. See you also several weeks after the launch for everything related to virtual credits, eFootball Coins, with 2,800 coins awarded as of November 18. In other words, and as the publisher had already stated at the time of the announcement, the game will continue to expand on all levels at the rate of the seasons, including side gameplay, and will clearly not benefit from all the functionalities as of its imminent deployment.

