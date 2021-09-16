Electricity prices are skyrocketing in Europe

For several weeks, electricity prices have exploded on the markets. And European governments are worried about the repercussions on consumers’ bills. In France, an energy check will be distributed to the most modest households.

No country is spared. For several months, electricity prices have been soaring across Europe. On Wednesday, spot prices for France on the two main European stock exchanges (EPEX and Nord Pool) peaked at more than 196 euros per megawatt hour, according to RTE.

By way of comparison, the megawatt hour was traded on this same market at less than 60 euros during the same period in 2019, before the health crisis. Elsewhere, same observation. With peaks of more than 200 euros per megawatt hour recorded Tuesday in Belgium, the Netherlands, or Italy and even more than 420 pounds in the United Kingdom.

On the futures markets (delivery expected in one, two or three years), electricity prices in France broke their 2008 record (93 euros per megawatt hour) in early September and exceeded 100 euros a few days ago, against 45 euros at the start of the year.

A surge in prices which is largely explained by the surge in gas prices linked to the strong global economic recovery which is creating an imbalance in supply and demand and by the lack of stock in Europe. On Wednesday, prices on the wholesale market reached 79.31 euros per megawatt hour, an all-time high on the European benchmark market, the Dutch TTF, after having already increased by 30% since the beginning of the week.

What consequences for the consumer?

Three years after the yellow vests crisis, the sharp increase in electricity prices is cause for concern for the government. For the time being, consumers’ bills are relatively spared thanks to the regulated tariff. But the next revision scheduled for February 1, 2022 could result in a price increase of between 7 and 8% for 22 million French people who subscribe to this same regulated tariff, according to specialists.





A situation which will lead the Prime Minister, Jean Castex, to announce this Thursday the establishment of exceptional social assistance of 100 euros for the 5.8 million households who benefit from the energy check.

The Italian government has also expressed its concern about soaring energy prices. After an increase of 20% in the previous quarter, the Minister of Ecological Transition, Roberto Cingolani, has already warned that “during the next quarter, the electricity bill will increase by 40%”.

Spain lowers taxes

In Spain, where dependence on gas is particularly important for electricity production, the average monthly bill now stands at 108 euros, an increase of 62% over one year, according to the consumer association Facua. To counter this dynamic, the government unveiled on Tuesday a series of measures which notably provides for a temporary reduction in the special tax on electricity paid by businesses and individuals, the rate of which will drop from 5.11% to 0, 5%, ie the minimum rate required by European Community rules.

A mechanism to limit the extraordinary profits reaped by the electricity companies thanks to the high prices of energy on the international markets will also be put in place until March 31, 2022. To this are added the measures announced in July as the temporary reduction of the VAT on electricity from 21 to 10% and the suspension of the tax on the sale of electrical energy production. Finally, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has pledged that the amount of the electricity bill paid by the Spaniards will be at the end of the year at a level similar to that of 2018.