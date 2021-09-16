Elton John interrupts his tour for surgery, his Parisian concerts are postponed to 2023

Elton John, who had three dates scheduled for October in Paris, postpones them to June 2023. The star must undergo surgery following a fall.

Elton John, 74, is going for hip surgery. He postpones his concerts scheduled in Paris in October 2021 to June 2023 and will resume his farewell tour in January 2022 in New Orleans, he announced Thursday, October 16.

“At the end of my summer vacation, I had an unfortunate fall and have suffered from considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since, explains the megastar in a press release. Despite intensive rehabilitation and specialized treatment, the pain kept getting worse and it was more and more difficult for me to move around. “

“I was advised to undergo the operation as quickly as possible in order to regain my top form and to ensure that there would be no long-term complications”, continues the interpreter of Candle In The Wind. This surgical intervention should allow him “to resume touring in January 2022 in New Orleans”.

However, the singer maintains his participation in the Parisian stage of the Global Citizen charity concert on September 25, 2021. “It’s only five songs, it’s a very different physical job than playing for almost three hours every night on tour and traveling overnight from country to country,” explains Elton John.





“I know how patient my amazing fans have been since the Covid caused the tour to be halted last year, and it breaks my heart to keep you waiting any longer. I promise you this: the shows will resume. next year”, concludes the star.

His concerts scheduled for October 10, 12 and 13, 2021 at the Accor Arena in Paris, are therefore postponed to June 25, 27 and 28, 2023.

The singer had started his farewell tour, dubbed “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” in 2018, planning more than 300 dates in three years around the world, before it was disrupted by the health context linked to the coronavirus pandemic