Elton John postpones concerts in Paris for a year and a half because he has to undergo surgery

His farewells will wait. Elton John is forced to postpone several tour dates due to hip surgery Farewell Yellow Brick Road. His concerts in Paris, scheduled for October 10, 12 and 13 at the Accor Arena, will finally be held on June 25, 27 and 28… 2023.

“At the end of my summer vacation, I had an unfortunate fall and have since suffered from considerable pain and discomfort in my hip,” revealed the 74-year-old megastar in a press release this Thursday. Despite intensive rehabilitation and specialized treatment, the pain kept getting worse and it was more and more difficult for me to move around ”.





His participation in the Global Citizen concert is maintained

“I was advised to undergo the operation as quickly as possible in order to regain my peak form and to ensure that there would be no long-term complications,” he continued. This surgical intervention should allow him “to resume the tour in January 2022 in New Orleans”.

Elton John, however, maintains his participation in the Parisian stage of the Global Citizen charity concert on September 25, 2021. “It’s only five songs, it’s a very different physical job than playing for almost three hours each evening on tour and traveling overnight from country to country ”.

“I know how patient my amazing fans have been since the Covid caused the tour to stop last year, and it breaks my heart to keep you waiting any longer. I promise you this: the shows will resume next year, ”he concluded.