Emmanuel Macron broadens the criteria for access to unemployment insurance

All self-employed workers who cease their activity will be able to receive unemployment insurance once every 5 years, Emmanuel Macron announced Thursday, September 16, to facilitate their access to this device according to the criteria. “too restrictive”. It will no longer be necessary to have gone through liquidation or reorganization and the income test will be relaxed, he said. Campaign commitment, this system set up in November 2019 has only been used by a thousand people.

“The system must be improved so that it is more open to the self-employed (…) The reform has produced very little effect, basically, most of the people who manage the system did not want ‘it is done, he said. The conditions set were so restrictive that [seuls] very motivated people went for reform. There was a lack of information, there was a period of crisis to have recourse to the ATI system (aid for self-employed workers) but the criteria for benefiting from it were too restrictive. That is why I want these criteria to be changed. We will move them “.





The head of state also announced that all the personal assets of the self-employed “will be elusive” in the event of default. “Only the elements essential to professional activity can be entered”, indicated the President of the Republic. Currently, only the main residence was protected in the event of a professional blow.