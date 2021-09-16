Emmanuel Macron launches a plan to better protect independents

President Emmanuel Macron in Nice, September 14, 2021. DANIEL COLE / AFP

After the teachers and the police… the independents. President Emmanuel Macron participated, Thursday, September 16, in the annual meetings of the Union of local businesses (U2P), one of the main professional organizations in the sector, at the Maison de la Mutualité, in Paris, to present a “plan independent. “

Objective: better protect the approximately 3 million artisans, traders and other liberal professions “From the creation of their company to the transfer”, but also simplify their daily administrative and legal procedures, explains the executive. The meeting is meant to be symbolic: Alain Griset, Minister Delegate for SMEs, who is traveling alongside the Minister of the Economy, Bruno Le Maire, held the post of President of the U2P until his entry into the government, in July 2020.

By addressing the independents, the Head of State comes to the bedside of a part of the population marked by the upheavals of the five-year term. The demonstrations of “yellow vests” and strikes at the end of 2019 which weighed on turnover, followed the health crisis, its successive confinements and other administrative closures. The past eighteen months have highlighted both the inescapable nature of these workers and the fragility of their status. Emmanuel Macron knows it well. It is decided to “Take the pulse of these companies so important to our economy and our daily lives, which must be the relays and beneficiaries of the recovery plan”, indicates his entourage.





Go “beyond crisis responses”

“Macron took care of a number of victims of the crisis: companies, employees. It is logical that it is also aimed at people hard hit by the Covid and, previously, by the “yellow vests” “, underlines Brice Teinturier, deputy managing director of the Ipsos institute. Seven months before the presidential election, it is also a stone in the garden of his political opponents. “The independents traditionally vote more for LR, and now partly for the RN. Macron’s announcements are part of his strategy to suffocate these parties. This category can act as a right marker ”, Mr. Teinturier analyzes.

The result of numerous discussions between Bercy and the various representatives of this heterogeneous sector, this plan was announced by the President of the Republic on January 13, during the reception of the master bakers at the Elysee Palace for the Epiphany, to go “Beyond crisis responses” in order to “That we use the crisis as a lever to continue to simplify, help and stabilize” these professions. It thus mainly responds to fiscal, social or administrative issues of a structural nature.

