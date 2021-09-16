Emmanuel Macron plans to “lift the sanitary pass” in places

Faced with the “results” of health pass on the circulation of the epidemic of

coronavirus, Emmanuel Macron said this Thursday that he was considering the lifting of “certain constraints as soon as sanitary conditions allow”, including that of the pass in places.

The health pass, which has encouraged vaccination, is “a management tool that has made it possible to avoid closure and it is proportionate” and “we will keep it in the pocket to avoid closure everywhere, which is the worst thing of the day” , defended the president of the Republic during the Meetings of the Union of Local Businesses (U2P).

“We are on a good trajectory”

“As soon as the sanitary conditions allow it and, in my opinion, when I see the figures, it will not come so late”, we will be able to “allow ourselves in the territories where the virus circulates less quickly to lift certain constraints and to relive normally ”, rejoiced the Head of State. Claiming his “pragmatism”, he said he was ready to “lift the pass, in the places where it is put, where the virus hardly circulates any more”.





For his part, the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, had indicated in the morning that the situation of the Covid-19 epidemic in France had “considerably improved” and that if “this dynamic” continued, “We can start to consider easing certain measures”.

“There are still some 10,000 contaminations per day, the epidemic is not over. On the other hand, we are on a rate of reduction of at least 30% in one week, the hospital load in metropolitan France is decreasing – less than 2,000 patients in intensive care – we are on a good trajectory ”, he declared on RTL. “The situation has improved considerably thanks to the massive vaccination of the French population, the maintenance of barrier gestures, the vigilance of the French and precious tools such as the health pass”, detailed the Minister.

A “successful” start to the school year

However, “we are not yet in a situation which makes it possible to reduce” the “epidemic control measures”, of which the health pass is part. “It would be a little too soon,” said Olivier Véran. “On the other hand, if we continue on this dynamic, we can begin to consider reducing certain measures. Will it go through the health pass? We will see, ”he continued. “We will be able to gradually reduce them in the departments where the virus will circulate less, we will do it when needed,” he concluded.

In addition, the Minister of Health deemed the start of the school year “successful at this stage in terms of health”, even if “there are closings of classes”. “If we were to have a negative impact of back to school on the epidemic, we would know in the present days, the days to come,” he said. “It is too early to be optimistic, we will know more by next week.” On Monday, the Minister of National Education, Jean-Michel Blanquer, had indicated that “a little more than 3,000” classes were closed in France because of the Covid-19 epidemic, a figure which barely represents 0, 5% of the 540,000 classes in the country but is progressing exponentially.