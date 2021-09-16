Energy check: an extension of 100 €, for whom?

Faced with soaring energy prices, the government is planning an additional “boost” for low-income households. In December, nearly 6 million families will receive a check for 100 euros. Will you be affected?

Increase in the automatic minimum wage, extension of the energy check… All means are good to support the purchasing power of the French particularly shaken by the health crisis. On Wednesday September 15, the government announced “The setting up of a very simple exceptional social assistance of 100 euros for all households who today benefit from the energy voucher”, that is “5.8 million households”, said Matignon, confirming RTL information. Prime Minister Jean Castex should detail this new “Boost” of State.

How do I get this help?

No action will have to be taken for households eligible for this “bonus” who will receive the check by mail during the month of December, regardless of their heating method (electricity, fuel oil, gas).

“It is a form of support to overcome this situation which is considered to be a cyclical increase in the price of energy which will lead to an increase in the price of heating”, we explained to Matignon. Indeed, gas prices have been particularly affected by the price increase. First in July with + 10%, then in August with + 5% and finally, on September 1, the bill soared again by + 8.7%.





Am I eligible?

The energy check is intended for the most precarious families, who have difficulty paying their heating bills. In 2021, one year after the start of the health crisis, its eligibility threshold was slightly revised upwards.

To benefit from this aid, the reference tax income per consumption unit (UA) must be less than 10,800 euros in 2021, i.e. 100 euros more than the previous year. In a household, a single person constitutes 1 CU, a second person 0.5 CU and each additional person 0.3 CU. But don’t panic, the calculation is automatic thanks to an online simulator which allows the household’s eligibility to be checked for the device on Chequeenergie.gouv.fr.

New in 2021, residents in nursing homes, nursing homes, independent residences and long-term care establishments and units can benefit from this assistance for their housing costs.

What is this aid used for?

From bills to small jobs, this help is not only used to pay heating bills. Although this is its primary use, the energy check can be sent directly to the energy supplier to pay your bills, but this subsidy can also be converted into a works check, in order to participate in the financing of an energy renovation project, all this in addition to other specific aids already in existence.