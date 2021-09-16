Energy check: beneficiaries, terms and date of payment … we tell you everything about the additional aid of 100 euros announced by the government

The government decided on Wednesday to allocate additional aid to beneficiaries of the energy check.

In next december, the most modest households, beneficiaries of the energy voucher, will receive a exceptional aid of 100 euros to cope with rising energy prices.

This extension should therefore concern 5.8 million households and should be paid automatically with no additional steps to take, regardless of their heating energy. It should allow them to “pass this cyclical stage of rising prices”, underlines Matignon in his press release.





Like the energy check, and as its name suggests, help will be sent in the form ofa check by post or directly by deduction from the energy supplier’s bill for beneficiary households who request it, explains LCI.

The measure should be detailed this Thursday by Jean Castex.

+ 22% for electricity?

This month, the regulated gas tariff saw a sharp rise of 8.7%. For its part, the surge in electricity prices has not yet been reflected in the bill of the 22 million households subscribing to the regulated EDF tariff. But the next revision scheduled for February 2022 could result in an increase of close to 7% for the consumer, assures BFMTV.