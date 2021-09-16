Energy check: will you be entitled to the exceptional boost of 100 euros?

the essential

Nearly 6 million low-income households will benefit from an exceptional check of 100 euros to help them pay their energy bill, in the face of the current rise in prices, the government announced on Wednesday. What is it used for ? Are you entitled to it? La Dépêche answers you.

Nearly 6 million low-income households will benefit from an exceptional check of 100 euros to help them pay their energy bill, in the face of the current rise in prices, the government announced on Wednesday. What is it used for ? Are you entitled to it? La Dépêche answers you.

What is the energy check used for?

You can use the energy check to pay your bills related to your energy costs (electricity, gas, heat, fuel, wood, etc.) from your supplier. But also to regulate certain works aimed at limiting the energy consumption of your home. However, you cannot use it to pay for fuel for your vehicle. The energy check is also not cashable from a bank.





Who can receive the energy check?

To be able to benefit from the energy voucher, everything depends on your reference tax income: it must be less than € 10,800 per unit of consumption *. You must also live in housing taxable to housing tax even if you are exempt. An eligibility simulator is available here. The payment of the additional € 100 concerns households that have already received the energy check in March 2021.

What is its amount?

The amount of the energy check depends on the income and composition of the household. But the government announced Wednesday that it would put in place an “exceptional social assistance of 100 additional euros” intended for the 5.8 million households who were able to benefit from the energy check this year.

When do we receive the energy check?

Its payment will be made in December 2021, for households that have already received the energy check. For those who become eligible this year, they will receive the energy check in April 2022, but will not be entitled to this boost of 100 euros.

What should be done?

Eligible households do not need to take any action and will receive this exceptional assistance by letter in December, regardless of their heating method (electricity, fuel, gas).

* According to the INSEE-OECD equivalence scale, the first adult counts for 1 consumption unit, other household members over 14 years old each count for 0.5 consumption unit and children under 14 years each represents 0.3.