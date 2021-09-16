environmentalists hanging on the verdict of an unfathomable primary

Candidates for the ecological primary, during the first EELV debate, at France Inter, in Paris, September 5, 2021. BRUNO LEVY / DIVERGENCE

After a lightning campaign – barely a month between mid-August and mid-September – the primary of the environmentalist pole enters the hard, Thursday, September 16, with the opening of the votes for the first round. Sunday at 5:15 p.m., a quarter of an hour after the end of the electronic votes, we will know the names of the two finalists, unless a surprise victory in the first round.

At Europe Ecologie-Les Verts (EELV) and beyond, we welcome this courteous campaign which brought together 122,670 registrants, seven times more than the previous edition, in 2016. Of course, we are far from the primaries of the right and the Socialist Party (PS), bringing together several million people in 2016, but who, this year, could claim such a mobilization? The PS only had 22,000 up-to-date members vote on its project, Thursday, September 9, while at Les Républicains (LR), the debates around the method of designation, long bogged down, must finally come to an end at the end of September at a congress.





“Our strategy worked”, welcomes Julien Bayou, national secretary of EELV. After a sluggish month of August, the rush of registrants ended up taking place, much to the relief of the leadership of the green party.

Of course, there are some shadows on the board. The fear of infiltration of the ballot by hostile forces, for example. If, in 2016, the right feared that the Socialists would bring up Alain Juppé, in 2021, it is Sandrine Rousseau who concentrates the declarations of intention to vote “outside the walls”. From the identity activist Damien Rieu to the MEP of the National Rally Sébastien Chenu, a mocking far right offers him its votes. “I am elected from the North and out of northern solidarity, I can only vote for Sandrine Rousseau, of course”, thus declared Mr. Chenu, Sunday on France Info. Politically poles apart, some also theorize a vote of supporters of rebellious France, which would go to the economist, this time out of ideological proximity.

The interested party does not believe it: “It’s completely marginal, sweeps Sandrine Rousseau, there are a lot of fantasies around that, it’s a bit blown up by those who see it as an opportunity to find fault with the results. “ David Cormand, former national secretary of EELV and supporter of Eric Piolle, even sees it as a sign of the success of the primary: “That far-right parliamentarians talk about our primary and call for interference, it is a signal that we are at the center of the game”, he believes.

