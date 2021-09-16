“Eric Zemmour continues to harass me”, says columnist Hapsatou Sy

Columnist Hapsatou Sy confided to be harassed since Eric Zemmour attacked his first name on the set of the show Salut les Terriens in 2018. The polemicist has since revived the debate by mentioning this scene in his new book.

This Thursday, September 16, Eric Zemmour’s new book “France has not said its last word”, a literary event for some, but a painful reminder of the past for Hapsatou Sy, is released. In a message broadcast on Twitter, the columnist who recently left the Canal + group complains that the polemicist would mention a television passage where he attacked his first name.

“Eric Zemmour continues to harass me”, she indicates, “he continues to attack my identity and my name, but also my background and my history”. These are not direct messages from the essayist, but from “his pack”. “I come out of more than six months of illness, touched by what I thought was stinking but painless. At the time of all debates on first names, I receive horrors every day, ”she adds.

Ms. Sy also denounces the lack of reaction from her peers. She specifies that her message is addressed to her “former management”, including Vincent Bolloré, the boss of Canal +, as well as to some of her former colleagues, in particular Cyril Hanouna, Christine Kelly, Raquel Garrido or even Thierry Ardisson. She also mentions Emmanuel Macron, Marlène Schiappa and Gérald Darmanin.

Last May, when Mr. Zemmour was attacked in Paris, the columnist judged that the latter was simply suffering the “consequences of this incitement to hatred” and that he “reaps what he sows”.





First names

In September 2018, in the program Salut les Terriens on C8, Eric Zemmour had called his first name an “insult to France” and had renamed it “Corinne”. The excerpt was cut during editing by the production company, but the columnist then posted it on social networks. Defended by Eric Dupond-Moretti, she had lodged a complaint for “racist insult”. The trial will take place in September 2022. On August 31, she announced that she was leaving the Canal + group, which she accuses of relaying the ideas of the polemicist, who has since left the show Face à l’Info on CNews.

Recently appeared on France 2 and RTL, Mr. Zemmour reiterated his desire to tackle foreign-sounding first names in order to “remake French people”. Without being officially a presidential candidate, he said that if he was at the Élysée Palace, he would reinstate the law of 1803, forcing parents to choose among first names from different calendars and from ancient history. Fallen into disuse in the second part of the twentieth century, the text was deleted in 1993.